13 Cars That Owners Are Most Likely To Keep for 15 Years or More
With today’s inflated car prices, Americans are more apt to hold on to their cars longer and even drive them into the ground if necessary.
Find More: 6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are Worth the Money
Check Out: 10 New Cars To Avoid Buying in 2025
If you’re wondering which vehicles are worth your hard-earned money, and if dependability and longevity are high priorities when you’re thinking of buying, it’s a good idea to see which cars owners are least likely to part with.
By analyzing over 929,000 cars from model years 1981 to 2009 sold from January to September 2024, iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the cars owners hang onto the longest. Known for consistently building vehicles with solid fuel economy and advanced technology, Japanese models are far and away the cars that owners keep for at least 15 years, according to the study. Toyota, in particular, dominated the list — among the top 13 models, Toyota accounts for seven.
If you’re looking to buy a car and want to know which models more of your fellow drivers are keeping for 15 years or more, here’s a look at the top vehicles.
Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 7%
How that compares to the average: 1.9x
Also See: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle
Discover More: 7 SUVs To Avoid Buying in 2025
Toyota Camry Hybrid
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.9%
How that compares to the average: 1.8x
Find Out: Here’s the Most Popular Car Brand Among Baby Boomers in Each State
Toyota Highlander
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.6%
How that compares to the average: 1.8x
Toyota Tacoma
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.4%
How that compares to the average: 1.7x
Toyota Prius
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.3%
How that compares to the average: 1.7x
Honda CR-V
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.3%
How that compares to the average: 1.7x
For You: 12 SUVs With the Most Reliable Engines
Ford Escape Hybrid
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.3%
How that compares to the average: 1.7x
Toyota RAV4
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.2%
How that compares to the average: 1.6x
Lexus IS 350
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 5.8%
How that compares to the average: 1.5x
Check Out: 10 Cars That Outlast the Average Vehicle
Nissan Versa
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 5.7%
How that compares to the average: 1.5x
Toyota Tundra
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 5.5%
How that compares to the average: 1.5x
Honda Ridgeline
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 5.5%
How that compares to the average: 1.5x
Subaru Forester
Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 5.5%
How that compares to the average: 1.5x
Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
More From GOBankingRates
Barbara Corcoran: If Mortgage Rates Hit This Number, the Market Will "Go Ballistic"
13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You
I'm a Retirement Planner: 7 Ways I Am Guiding Clients Now That Trump Won
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Cars That Owners Are Most Likely To Keep for 15 Years or More