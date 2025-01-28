10 Most Important New Cars of 2025: Your Cost To Get Behind the Wheel

©BMW

The new year brings with it a new lineup of cars, some of which will be game-changing. BBC’s “Top Gear” recently released its list of the “most important cars of 2025,” noting that “the new year will bring some hugely controversial new cars” and that these 10 cars represent “the most pivotal.”

Learn More: 7 Luxury SUVs That Will Become Affordable in 2025

Check Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Here’s a look at Top Gear’s 10 most important cars of 2025, plus your cost to buy them.

Stellantis / © 2023 Stellantis

Alfa Romeo Giulia EV

Starting MSRP: TBD

Top Gear’s take: “It’s Italy’s 1,000PS answer to the Tesla Plaid and Taycan GT.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also See: 5 New SUVs the Middle Class Should Consider Buying in 2025

Discover More: 4 New Car Models Recent Retirees Should Consider Buying in 2025

©Audi

Audi RS5 Avant

Starting MSRP: TBD (Starting MSRP for the 2025 Audi RS 5 Sportback is $79,900)

Top Gear’s take: “The RS Quattro Avant story goes plug-in hybrid, with a 530bhp V6.”

Explore More: 5 Cars To Buy in 2025 That Will Last Through Retirement

©BMW

BMW Neue Klasse

Starting MSRP: TBD (Starting MSRP for the 2026 BMW iX3 is expected to be $60,000, according to Car and Driver)

Top Gear’s take: “BMW reinvents itself (for the second time ever) for the electric age.”

©Ferrari

Ferrari EV

Starting MSRP: TBD (Estimated at $500,000, according to Car and Driver)

Top Gear’s take: “Purosangue? Pah! FF? Ffforget it. Simply the most controversial Prancing Horse ever.”

HIROSHIAOKI / Honda

Honda 0 Series Saloon

Starting MSRP: TBD (Estimated at $50,000, according to Car and Driver)

Top Gear’s take: “Lower, lighter, ‘wiser’ and kickstarting a(nother) family of EVs. Honda needs a seat at the electric table before the buffet closes.”

Read More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

©Jaguar

Jaguar EV GT

Starting MSRP: TBD

Top Gear’s take: “The most ambitious reinvention of a car brand ever. The end. (Of Jaguar?)”

Aflo / Shutterstock / Aflo / Shutterstock

Lexus LFR

Starting MSRP: TBD (Expected to be under $150,000, according to SlashGear)

Top Gear’s take: “No pressure: just a successor to the LFA, with a motorsport-ready bi-turbo V8 heart.”

Story continues

©Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati

Mercedes AMG 4dr EV

Starting MSRP: TBD (Starting MSRP for the 2025 Mercedes AMG EQE Sedan is $106,900)

Top Gear’s take: “EQ has tanked (else why would Mercedes be slowly dropping that name, like on the new electric G-Wagen), while the hybrid C63 is a travesty. Mercedes badly needs a tech-led win.”

Read Next: The Best Car for Every Age Group, According to an Expert

Manuel Hollenbach / Porsche

Porsche 718 Boxster EV

Starting MSRP: TBD (Estimated at $78,000, according to Car and Driver)

Top Gear’s take: “The world’s best sports car goes electric only — just as the world cools on EV.”

©Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID.2

Starting MSRP: TBD (Estimated at $27,500, according to Electrek)

Top Gear’s take: “It’s the big reset moment for Europe’s mass car giant, amid growing disquiet from the workers in its homeland over job losses and EV strategy.”

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact makes and models of the vehicles listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Important New Cars of 2025: Your Cost To Get Behind the Wheel