The 10 Most Reliable Cars for 2025, According to Consumer Reports

Reliability is perhaps the most important metric one should consider when buying a car, as it can often determine maintenance costs years down the road after purchase. When it comes to making reliable cars, one automaker reigns supreme.

Consumer Reports, known for their detailed rankings of consumer goods from electronics to cars, released its list of the 10 most reliable cars on the market right now, and some of the entires might come as a surprise to the average driver. More than half of the top 10 are hybrids or plug-in hybrids, speaking to not only the proliferation of these half-electric models in the market but the increased reliability of such models.

Related: Mechanic Names the Six Most Reliable Used Cars for Under $10,000

At the top of the heap is Toyota's RAV4, followed by the ubiquitous Corolla sedan. It's not just the gas-powered RAV4 that outperformed its competitors; the plug-in hybrid version sits in third place, while the traditional hybrid is in fifth. The Corolla hybrid similarly joined the list in tenth place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hyundai Elantra's hybrid version also made the list, along with both the gas-powered and hybrid Lexus NX cars. BMW, long known for luxury rather than reliability, even made the list, though not with any of its traditional gas-run models; instead, the all-electric i4, introduced just a few years ago, makes the list in sixth place.

Read up on the 10 most reliable models below and consider what you might want out of your next car.