100 Years After Chrysler's First Auto Show Debut, Stellantis Drops Chicago Auto Show

On January 5, 1924, the first car to bear Walter P. Chrysler’s name debuted at the New York Automobile Show. The car was the Chrysler B70. And now, 100 years later, Stellantis, Chrysler’s parent company, says it will be withdrawing from the 2024 Chicago Auto Show and possibly more in the future.

In January 1924, the Chrysler B70 was on display in the Commodore Hotel as part of the New York Auto Show. The B70 sedan cost $1,350 when it was new. It weighed 2,785 pounds and the six-cylinder engine made 68 horsepower. The B70 name was a nod to the 70-mph top speed the car could achieve. It was the dawn of the historic American automotive nameplate. But that was then, and this is now.

The Drive reported on Thursday that Stellantis will not be participating in the Chicago Auto Show next month. The automaker also said it will continue to evaluate whether or not it will participate in the rest of the circuit, Automotive News reports.

“With a focus on preserving business fundamentals to mitigate the impact of a challenging U.S. automotive market, Stellantis is working to optimize its marketing strategy as it relates to auto shows,” according to a statement released by the automaker.

What a difference 100 years can make.

Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, Fiat, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo all fall under the Stellantis umbrella, so we don’t expect any of those brands to be represented at the Chicago show unless local dealers decide to provide vehicles to display. That means the always popular Camp Jeep test track will not be part of the show that will run February 10 to 19.

The news of Stellantis pulling out of the Chicago Auto Show is unfortunate but not surprising. The automaker also did not participate in SEMA or the L.A. Auto Show last year. It will also not be part of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week.

