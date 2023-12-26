12 Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2024

Ford

Here at Road & Track, a new year means new chances to drive some of the world's most exciting cars. Here are the new models we're most excited to get our hands on in 2024.

Ford Mustang GTD

The Mustang is going all in on performance. In the same year that Ford's pony car is going GT3 racing, the road car division has its sights set on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The result is a Mustang with 800 supercharged horsepower, the most advanced suspension Multimatic can muster, and a rear-mounted transaxle. This is not just a modern front-engined supercar, it is one built off the same S650-generation Ford Mustang that some buyers will option with an EcoBoost inline-four.

Ford

Cadillac Celstiq

On the other end of American ambition, Cadillac is aiming at Rolls-Royce and Bentley with a new elegant luxury sedan. The Celestiq harkens back to an era when Cadillacs were world-class, all while moving the brand forward to its electric future. World-class comes with a price, though: Celestiq buyers will fork out $300,000 for the ultimate use of the Ultium platform.

Cadillac

Future Dodge Charger EV

Dodge still has not shown us exactly what the electrified replacement for its long-lived Charger and Challenger muscle cars will be, but a concept and a Christmas ad have teased the imminent arrival of a stylish two-door performance car. With Dodge's "last call" for Challengers and Chargers almost complete, the brand's era of electric muscle should start very soon.

Dodge

Cadillac Escalade IQ

While the Celestiq will serve as Cadillac's new flagship in a segment it hasn't targeted since before World War II, the Escalade IQ is a new twist on the brand's modern flagship. With a massive 200-kWh battery pack that delivers 450 miles of range and a powertrain putting down some 750 horsepower, the electric Escalade is just as excessive as its gas-powered relative.

Cadillac

Mercedes-Benz EQG

It has been more than two years since Mercedes-Benz first showed its concept for an electric G-Wagen. After 26 months of mostly radio silence, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius took what looked like a production-ready electrified G-Class off road in a video last month. The battery-powered flagship SUV is coming very soon, which means we will get behind the wheel soon enough.



Mercedes EQ

Lucid Gravity

Now that the Lucid Air has established itself as both a luxury car and a performance car, the brand is finally expanding with an SUV. This is the Gravity, a long-awaited premium crossover that brings the brand's strengths into a whole new segment. Impressively, Lucid does all this with about half the battery capacity of other big electric SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade IQ and GMC Hummer EV.

Lucid Motors

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz van may already be on sale elsewhere, but the U.S. market has been left waiting. That changes next year, when a more powerful ID.Buzz with a bigger battery finally arrives on our shores. If the wait felt long, it was: The stylish successor to VW's classic bus was first seen as a concept in 2017.

Volkswagen

BMW M5

The latest 5-Series is here, which means the latest M5 is just around the corner. BMW has not revealed any official details about the car yet, but rumors suggest that it will produce big power from a V-8 assisted by a hybrid powertrain. Not only is the next M5 coming as a wagon, the U.S. might actually get the five-door variant this time around.

BMW M / YouTube

Polestar 5

Ever since it was first shown as the Precept concept, the Polestar 5 has been one of our most anticipated new EVs. After years of development, our chance to drive the car should be imminent. It should be quick, too. The brand is targeting nearly 900 horsepower for its grand touring sport sedan.

Polestar

Porsche Macan EV

Porsche's excellent compact crossover is going electric very soon. While we have not seen the final car just yet, the details Porsche has already shared are promising: 603 horsepower, 311 miles of range on the European WLTP test cycle, and the kind of on-track performance Taycan owners have come to expect from a Porsche EV. The current Macan is still the best-driving crossover you can buy, so the electric version has a high mark to meet.

Porsche

Lexus GX

After 14 years, a new Lexus GX is finally here. The new truck is blocky and brash, but the modernized looks come with the same capability buyers have grown to expect from the GX nameplate. The Overtrail trim comes with 33-inch tires and locking differentials, so it should remain capable enough to get where you need to go.

Lexus

Toyota Land Cruiser

The other new Toyota-designed off-roader is bringing the Land Cruiser badge back to basics. No longer a luxury truck, the American-market land cruiser is now being sold in the "Mid-$50,000 range" with fabric seats. The Land Cruiser is simplified and still ready for trails, just as it was always supposed to be.

Toyota

