The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports

Photo: Honda

Buying a new car is a big decision and requires a good deal of research. It’s also a choice many people unfortunately come to regret; the car they bought might not perform the way they hoped, for example, or they find themselves disappointed with the gas mileage.

That’s why Consumer Reports surveyed its members about the 300,000+ vehicles they drive to find which ones people love the most.

“The models that top the owner satisfaction ratings deliver on the manufacturer’s promises of luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance and are often the ones that satisfy owners the most,” Consumer Reports said. “The regular workday vehicles are fine because they get the job done, but they don’t do anything to excite people. “

Check out some of the cars, SUVs, and trucks that made the list.

Most-loved compact hybrid car: Toyota Prius

Photo: Toyota

Most-loved midsized/large hybrid car: Honda Accord Hybrid

Photo: Honda

Most-loved compact hybrid SUV: Honda CR-V Hybrid

Photo: Honda

Most-loved midsized hybrid SUV: Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Photo: Toyota

Most-loved electric car: Hyundai Kona Electric

Photo: Hyundai

Most-loved electric SUV: Chevrolet Equinox EV

Photo: Chevrolet

Most-loved electric pickup: Rivian R1T

Photo: Rivian

Most-loved compact car: Kia Soul

Photo: Kia

Most-loved midsized/large car: Toyota Camry

Photo: Toyota

Most-loved minivan: Toyota Sienna

Photo: Toyota

Most-loved compact SUV: Subaru Forester

Photo: Subaru

Most-loved three-row SUV: Hyundai Palisade

Photo: Hyundai

Most-loved midsized pickup: Honda Ridgeline

Photo: Honda

