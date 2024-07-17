14-Year-Old Drives BMW Through Showroom Window During 8-Dealership Crime Spree

“It’s got major sentimental value. He went through a few cars shows and saved up all the prize money to get a car,” Palazzolo said.

The thieves, according to Palazzolo, circled the showroom for about a half an hour. The thieves using a Jeep stolen from another dealership then smashed through the garage door. A total of six people then exited the vehicle looking for the keys to the high-priced sports cars inside.

The owner of Envy Auto Group recovered his BMW M6 in Detroit a short time later after he tracked it with an Apple Airtag.

“The car is damaged beyond repair,” Palazzolo added when asked if the car was totaled or salvageable.



[...]

“It could have been so much worse. And with the value of the cars in here, only one was taken. But it still doesn’t make it right,” Palazzolo said.

