1600 Veloce Is Selling A 3,600-Mile McLaren MP4-12C on Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's an instant collectible.

In a remarkable display of automotive excellence, a 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with a mere 3,600 miles is making waves in the collector car market. Initially delivered to McLaren Greenwich in Stamford, Connecticut, this automotive masterpiece has been meticulously maintained by its current dealer in New York.

Finished in a striking silver, the MP4-12C's allure is undeniable. Its exterior, featuring F1-inspired carbon-fiber and composite body panels, is protected by a paint protection film, ensuring its immaculate condition. The car is equipped with bi-xenon headlights, dihedral doors, and an active rear spoiler, showcasing McLaren's commitment to aerodynamic and aesthetic perfection.

The car rides on Stealth-finished 19" and 20" Super-Lightweight forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires, with stopping power provided by carbon-ceramic brakes featuring silver calipers. Notably, the vehicle comes with Launch Control and Electronic Stability Control, offering modes like Winter, Normal, Sport, and Track for a tailored driving experience.

The interior of this McLaren is a blend of luxury and performance, featuring heated power-adjustable seats upholstered in Saddle Tan leather and Carbon Black Alcantara. The interior is further accentuated by a dashboard, center console, and door panels in coordinating colors. It boasts modern amenities like dual-zone automatic climate control, a Meridian sound system, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Under the hood lies a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine, delivering a factory-rated 593 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. This powerhouse is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transaxle, ensuring seamless power delivery to the rear wheels.

This 2012 McLaren MP4-12C represents not only a pinnacle of automotive engineering but also a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts. With its low mileage, top-tier performance features, and impeccable condition, it stands as a testament to McLaren's legendary status in the world of high-performance sports cars. The original window sticker, indicating a total suggested retail price of $273,005, accompanies this stunning vehicle, underscoring its exclusivity and value.

ADVERTISEMENT

1600Veloce is a top-seller on Bring A Trailer with over 1,000 vehicles listed. Use their Premium Partnership to present your vehicle in the best way possible and avoid a long wait. Visit http://1600Veloce.com to learn more.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.