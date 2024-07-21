Read the full story on The Auto Wire

170 MPH High-Speed Chase In Nashville Ends in Fiery Crash

A 24-year-old man from Hermitage, Jakob Austin Ethridge, was apprehended after a perilous car chase with police that concluded in a fiery crash. Ethridge, now in police custody, is charged with a string of offenses, including vehicle theft and drug possession.

Metro Nashville Police detailed that the chase began when officers spotted a Dodge Charger, later confirmed stolen, being driven recklessly in the Madison area. Upon attempting to pull over the vehicle, Ethridge fled, igniting a high-speed pursuit.

The dramatic chase, which saw speeds topping 170 miles per hour, came to an end in a neighborhood near Jonesboro Drive and McCory Creek Road. The stolen Charger crashed and was engulfed in flames, but the ordeal didn't end there. Ethridge attempted to escape on foot, during which he allegedly discarded a firearm and an assortment of drugs.

The post-chase recovery by Metro Police detectives was significant. Among the items retrieved were bags of marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, suboxone, mushrooms, and unidentified prescription pills. Additionally, a pistol and a semi-automatic ghost pistol without a serial number were seized.

Ethridge's charges are extensive and include vehicle theft, two counts each of evading arrest and weapon possession, three counts of drug possession, reckless driving, and possessing legend drugs without a prescription. He is currently detained with a bond set at $278,500.

The incident is still under investigation, and further details may emerge as the case progresses through the legal system.

