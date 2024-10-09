1931 Ford Model A Sedan Restomod At ISA's Annual Fall Classic Car Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Modernized 1931 Ford Model A restomod, featuring an LS1 engine, custom interior, advanced suspension, and less than 500 miles.

The 1931 Ford Model A is a quintessential classic car that has captured the hearts of enthusiasts for decades. However, the latest offering from the ISA Yard in Merrill, WI, brings a modern twist to this iconic vehicle, transforming it into a showstopper restomod. This Ford Model A Sedan, listed with VIN: SD8917F, merges classic style with contemporary performance upgrades, making it an ideal ride for car collectors seeking both nostalgia and modern comfort.

This build features a powerful LS1 engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering reliable and smooth performance that brings this classic sedan up to speed with today's automotive standards. The custom modifications include a Ford 9" rear end, providing enhanced durability and strength, while the steel body maintains the authentic vintage look. The vehicle's fiberglass fenders and custom boxed frame add to its unique appeal.

On the performance side, the car is equipped with a four-link rear suspension and an independent front suspension system, giving it exceptional handling capabilities. Adjustable coilovers on both the front and rear allow for tailored tuning, ensuring the ride is as comfortable as it is stylish. The four-wheel disc brakes offer the stopping power needed for safe, high-speed cruising, and rack and pinion steering enhances the vehicle's precision.

Inside, the custom interior offers a blend of retro and contemporary design elements, including a custom dashboard fitted with digital gauges and a tilt column for modern convenience. An overhead console houses the stereo, wipers, and turn signals, integrating modern amenities into the classic build. This restomod, titled as a 1931 Ford, has less than 500 miles on the build, ensuring that it's practically brand new and ready for the open road.

This awesome vehicle is selling October 11th at ISA's Annual Fall Classic Car Auction Register to bid and see other consignments. Bid live or in person!

