1957 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Auctioning Through Freije & Freije

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This will be the gem of your classic Chevy collection.

The 1957 Chevrolet Nomad Custom, with VIN C57N185961, represents a masterful fusion of classic design and modern performance, making it a standout in any collection. This 2-door wagon is built on a Corvette chassis and is powered by an LS-2 Corvette V8 engine, promising both robust power and a thrilling driving experience. The car features a 6-speed manual transmission, ensuring an engaging and dynamic ride for any enthusiast.

This Nomad is not just about performance; it also boasts an eye-catching aesthetic. The exterior is finished in Rhinestone Ruby, a striking Porsche color that complements the vehicle's sleek lines. The custom ZR-1 Corvette wheels add a modern touch, while the ultra-leather interior by Premier provides a luxurious and comfortable environment. High-tech features like a Dakota Digital dash and a custom stereo system with a CD player and subwoofer enhance the driving experience. Shaved door handles with remote operation add a clean, streamlined look.

This unique vehicle is a top 10 award winner at Car Craft, showcasing its exceptional build quality and attention to detail. Whether admired for its classic roots or modern upgrades, the 1957 Chevrolet Nomad Custom is a true showstopper.

Freije & Freije in partnership with Jeff Martin Auctioneers are hosting a live and online sale July 13th in Glencoe, MN. Check out the other great collector vehicles available online and in person this weekend. The auction features Automobilia and over 140 Classic and Collector vehicles.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.