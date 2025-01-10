1958 Chevrolet Impala Found in Barn, Surprises with Original 348 V8

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A 1958 Chevrolet Impala unearthed in a New Mexico barn reveals its original 348-cubic-inch Turbo Thrust V8 under the hood.

Barn finds never fail to captivate car enthusiasts, and this recent discovery in New Mexico is no exception. A 1958 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe, tucked away for decades, has emerged from hiding with an exciting surprise under the hood: its original 348-cubic-inch W-series Turbo Thrust V8 engine.

The 1958 Chevrolet Impala was a standout during its inaugural production year, with more than 180,000 units sold across coupe and convertible variants. This particular Sport Coupe, found in largely original condition, offers a glimpse into mid-century automotive history.

A Rare Gem with a Rich Past

Despite spending years off the road, the Impala has held up remarkably well. The car retains its original paint, though it shows signs of wear and would benefit from a respray. Its interior, refurbished in the 1980s, still features the original seats, offering a nostalgic link to its factory configuration. In the 1970s, the car’s right front fender and left door were replaced, but it otherwise appears to be structurally sound—a testament to its careful storage.

The Highlight: A Legendary 348 V8

What truly sets this find apart is the presence of the factory-original 348-cubic-inch Turbo Thrust V8 under the hood. Known for its distinctive W-shaped valve covers and high-performance potential, this engine was a hallmark of Chevrolet's engineering prowess in the late 1950s. While the Impala’s transmission is missing, the V8 offers a promising foundation for restoration enthusiasts.

A Restoration Opportunity

Listed on eBay by seller elpasoconnection, the Impala is being sold "as is" with an asking price of $23,500. Potential buyers are encouraged to inspect the car in person to assess its condition before committing. While the vehicle will require significant restoration, its originality and rarity make it an enticing project for the right collector.

For those with the skills and vision to bring it back to life, this 1958 Impala is more than a barn find—it’s a piece of American automotive heritage waiting for its next chapter.

