1965 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod: A Blend of Classic Elegance and Modern Muscle

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's the perfect blend!

A masterpiece of automotive craftsmanship, this 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod has emerged as a stellar example of the seamless blend of classic allure and contemporary performance. With its roots deeply embedded in the golden era of American muscle cars, this Corvette has been reimagined and re-engineered to meet the discerning standards of modern pro-touring.

At the heart of this magnificent machine is a GM Performance Parts (GMPP) LS3 engine, pushing an astonishing 495 horsepower. This powertrain is matched perfectly with a GMPP 4L75E Supermatic transmission, ensuring that every ounce of power is efficiently transferred to the asphalt.

The vehicle's poise and precision are bolstered by an SR111 Motorsports frame, featuring a C5 front suspension and GTS wide rear quarters, providing a robust yet agile foundation. The drivetrain is fortified with Porsche 930 inner CV joints and Drive Shaft Shop rear half shafts, enhancing the car's durability and performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aesthetics of this Corvette are just as impressive as its mechanics. It sports a new pre-molded '67 front clip crowned with a stinger hood, adding an aggressive edge to its classic profile. The body sits on Budnik custom wheels, wrapped in 255 front and 345 rear tires, ensuring a commanding presence on the road.

Safety and control are paramount, addressed by a hydro boost brake system and C5 Z06 brake calipers, guaranteeing responsive and reliable stopping power. The car's auditory experience is heightened by a stainless custom exhaust system, producing a symphony that resonates with every rev of the engine.

Comfort and convenience are not overlooked, with the inclusion of a Detroit Speed headlight and wiper system, vintage air conditioning, and a stainless steel fuel tank from Rick's Tanks. The cockpit is an exhibition of bespoke craftsmanship, featuring custom gauges that blend modern functionality with classic aesthetics.

Story continues

This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod is more than a car; it's a testament to the harmony of vintage charm and modern innovation, a true collector's piece that stands as a monument to automotive excellence.

This vehicle along with hundreds of other is selling at the Palace in Greensboro, North Carolina on February 22-24. Visit their website to see all the cars for sale and to learn more about consignment and bidder registration.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.