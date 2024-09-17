1969 COPO 9561 Camaro From Gene Young Estate Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Among classic muscle cars, the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro COPO 9561 holds a special place, and this particular example stands out as one of the most well-documented and uniquely optioned models ever built. Originally delivered to Willard Clements in Toronto, Ontario, this Camaro is not only a rare COPO 9561 model but is believed to be the only one finished in the striking Olympic Gold exterior paired with a Dark Green vinyl interior.

The COPO (Central Office Production Order) program, initially intended for fleet orders, was cleverly used by select dealers to produce high-performance vehicles like this Camaro, which came equipped with a 427 cubic inch, 425 horsepower V8 engine—a significant upgrade from the standard RPO offerings of the time. This particular COPO 9561 Camaro also includes a close-ratio M21 4-speed manual transmission, ZL2 cowl induction hood, heavy-duty suspension, and a 12-bolt Positraction rear axle with 4.1:1 gears.

After its delivery, the car was immediately put to the test, with Clements blueprinting the engine and boring it .030 over for drag racing. Despite being raced, the car was well-preserved and stored indoors, accumulating only 16,000 miles before it was sold in 1978. Throughout its history, it has seen careful restoration and care, including a full restoration in 1982 and the installation of a chambered exhaust system in 2000.

In immaculate condition today, the car retains its original engine, transmission, and rear axle. With extensive factory documentation, including the original window sticker, bill of sale, Protect-o-Plate, and a certificate of authenticity from General Motors of Canada, this COPO 9561 Camaro is a piece of automotive history that represents the pinnacle of performance and collectability.

