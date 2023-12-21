This 1970 ‘Cuda Will Roar Across The Virtual Block On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Classic Muscle Car Reborn.

In the world of classic American muscle cars, the 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda 440 holds a special place, and a particularly stunning example of this model has recently surfaced. This 'Cuda underwent an extensive rotisserie refurbishment in New York between 2005 and 2007, breathing new life into this classic beast. Now, this revitalized muscle car is offered by a New York dealer, complete with a rich history and a host of appealing features.

Originally finished in Lemon Twist (FY1), this 'Cuda was meticulously stripped down and repainted as part of its major refurbishment, conducted by RJ Cars Inc of Arkport, New York. The addition of a Shaker hood and striking "hockey stick" black side stripes has enhanced its visual appeal. Chrome bumpers, fog lights, hood pins, and a sleek black tail panel complement its classic muscle car stature.

Rolling on Rallye 15" wheels clad in Firestone Wide Oval F60-15 white-letter tires, this 'Cuda not only looks the part but is ready to perform. The car is equipped with power steering for smooth handling and power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes for effective stopping power.

Inside, the cabin was refreshed during the restoration, featuring front bucket seats and a rear bench, all upholstered in pristine white vinyl. The Rim Blow steering wheel, adorned with a Barracuda badge and woodgrain trim, adds a touch of elegance to the muscular interior.

Under the hood, the 'Cuda packs a punch with a 440ci V8 engine, dated to 1969. This powerhouse is paired with a four-barrel carburetor and topped with a silver-colored Shaker air intake, contributing to its robust performance.

Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a replacement A727 three-speed automatic transmission and an 8¾” rear end with a Sure Grip differential and a 3.23:1 gear ratio. The dual exhaust system, complete with Dynomax mufflers, ensures this 'Cuda roars as good as it looks.

With just 500 miles on the odometer since its restoration, this 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda 440 is a rare gem, combining classic allure with modern restoration expertise. It's a testament to the enduring legacy of American muscle cars and a collector's dream.

