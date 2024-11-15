1970 Dodge Charger 500 Emerges After Years in Storage with Unique Modifications

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A 1970 Dodge Charger 500, discovered after years in storage with non-original parts, offers a fascinating glimpse into Mopar’s storied past.

A 1970 Dodge Charger 500, left in storage for years, has recently resurfaced with some intriguing alterations and a backstory that sheds light on its journey from classic muscle to a mix-and-match project. Found by Mopar enthusiasts at Mopars5150, this Charger 500 is far from stock, sporting a non-original engine, mismatched paint, and parts from other vehicles, all hinting at an unfinished restoration.

Initially, the Dodge Charger struggled with sales but found success after a redesign in 1968, transforming it into one of the most sought-after muscle cars of the era. In 1970, Dodge produced nearly 50,000 Chargers, with 27,765 featuring the 500 trim. Unlike the performance-focused 1969 Charger 500, the 1970 model offered aesthetic upgrades like bucket seats and wheel lip moldings but skipped high-performance engine options like the 440-cubic-inch RB and the iconic 426 HEMI. This particular Charger originally came with a two-barrel 383-cubic-inch V8, but over the years, it swapped engines, now housing a 400-cubic-inch V8 introduced in 1972. Producing between 170 and 260 horsepower, this engine marked the era of Chrysler’s low-compression powerplants.

Upon closer inspection, the Charger reveals a patchwork of parts. The hood’s interior is painted blue, contrasting sharply with the burnt orange engine bay, while the car’s exterior bears a non-original matte black finish. The interior, however, remains in its rare Dark Burnt Orange—a color that only 11.9% of Chargers sported that year. Given that only 7,109 Charger 500s were sold with the two-barrel 383, this color combination may make it one of fewer than 1,000 units.

This Charger’s journey reflects the path of many classic muscle cars, with past owners intending to restore it, only to leave it incomplete. Though it may not receive a full restoration soon, the Charger will likely donate its rare parts to other projects, giving a piece of its legacy to other Mopars rather than rusting away in a junkyard.

Check out the Charger’s debut in the video below, starting at the 7:00 mark, for a closer look at this classic Mopar with a unique twist.

