1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda Set To Roar Across The Virtual Block On Bring A Trailer

A meticulously restored https://bringatrailer.com/listing/1970-plymouth-cuda-54/1970 Plymouth ’Cuda 440, an emblem of American muscle car heritage, has recently been put on the market, stirring excitement among classic car enthusiasts. This particular ’Cuda, having undergone an extensive rotisserie refurbishment between 2005 and 2007 in New York, now stands as a pristine example of vintage automotive craftsmanship.

The restoration, executed by RJ Cars Inc of Arkport, New York, involved a complete overhaul of the vehicle. Initially hailing from the factory in Lemon Twist (FY1), this ’Cuda was stripped down, received detailed bodywork, and was adorned with a fresh coat of paint. It now showcases added features like a Shaker hood, striking “hockey stick” black side stripes, and dual painted mirrors, enhancing its muscular stance. Despite its pristine condition, minor chips in the paint on the driver door and trunk lid edge reveal the car's storied history.

Mounted on Rallye 15" wheels with Firestone Wide Oval F60-15 white-letter tires, the car's formidable presence is further amplified. A space-saver spare tire tucked in the trunk adds a practical touch to its classic charm. The power steering and power-assisted front disc brakes ensure a driving experience that's both thrilling and smooth.

The interior of the car, redone during the refurbishment, features front bucket seats and a rear bench all trimmed in elegant white vinyl upholstery. The cabin's vintage aura is accented by a Rim Blow steering wheel with a Barracuda badge and woodgrain trim, evoking the nostalgia of the 1970s era.

Under the hood lies the heart of this beast: a 440ci V8 engine, bearing a 1969 manufacture date, teamed with a four-barrel carburetor beneath the iconic Shaker air intake. This potent engine is paired with an A727 three-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels through an 8¾” rear end with a Sure Grip differential.

This 1970 Plymouth ’Cuda 440, now with just 500 miles on its five-digit odometer, is a testament to the enduring appeal of classic muscle cars. Its combination of raw power, elegant design, and meticulous restoration makes it a coveted piece for collectors and enthusiasts alike. This rare gem is currently offered for sale in New York, complete with refurbishment records, photos, a featured magazine article, rubber floor mats, and a clean Montana title. A true classic in every sense, this ’Cuda 440 is not just a car; it's a slice of American automotive history.

