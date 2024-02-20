1971 Land Rover Range Rover Convertible Conversion on Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A remarkable piece of automotive history, a 1971 Land Rover Range Rover with a unique convertible conversion, is set to capture the hearts of collectors on Bring A Trailer. This early "Suffix-A" model, initially delivered in the UK, underwent a distinctive transformation into a convertible by Special Vehicle Conversions Ltd in Uckfield. Before making its way to the US in 2019, the vehicle benefitted from a comprehensive refurbishment courtesy of Simon Huntington Ltd in Wigton.

Clad in an eye-catching Lincoln Green and complemented by a tan Everflex top, this Range Rover combines classic design with open-air versatility. Inside, the right-hand-drive cabin is a testament to luxury, with front bucket seats and a rear bench all trimmed in sumptuous tan leather, offering a comfortable and stylish driving experience.

Under the hood lies a 3.5-liter Rover V8 engine, paired with Zenith-Stromberg carburetors, delivering 154 horsepower and 205 lb-ft of torque. This power is smoothly transferred to all four wheels through a robust four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case, ensuring the vehicle's performance is as impressive as its appearance.

Riding on 16" Rostyle wheels wrapped in Dunlop Grandtrek tires and equipped with four-wheel disc brakes, this convertible Range Rover is ready for both the open road and the show field. The vehicle's live axles and coil springs ensure a ride that is both comfortable and capable, true to the Range Rover's legacy of off-road excellence.

Inside, the vehicle boasts a classic setup with a Jaeger speedometer, Smiths gauges, and a Kienzle clock, blending functionality with elegance. Despite its age, the five-digit odometer shows just 67k miles, highlighting the vehicle's well-preserved state.

Offered at no reserve and currently registered in Connecticut as an "Antique," this 1971 Land Rover Range Rover Convertible Conversion represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history with a twist. Its unique convertible conversion and meticulous refurbishment make it a standout addition to any collection, ready to make waves on Bring A Trailer.

