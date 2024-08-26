1975 Lamborghini Espada Series III From Lucky Car Auctions

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Rare Gem with Provenance and Elegance.

Lot #559 of the Fall Classic 2024 auction features a standout example of Italian automotive history: a 1975 Lamborghini Espada Series III. Known for its striking Bertone design and formidable V-12 engine, this Espada is a fine representation of Lamborghini's engineering prowess during the 1970s.

Introduced at the 1968 Geneva Motor Show, the Lamborghini Espada quickly gained a reputation for its blend of performance and luxury. The Series III, which began production in 1972, brought notable improvements over its predecessors, including a redesigned dashboard for enhanced driver ergonomics. By the time this particular model was completed in May 1975, Lamborghini had fine-tuned the Espada to cater to American specifications.

The vehicle in question, VIN 9606, was delivered to Carrie Auto in Canada and boasts an impressive documented history. It underwent a comprehensive restoration at the Automobili Lamborghini Centro di Restauro in Sant'Agata Bolognese in 2003, as confirmed by the included Lamborghini Certificato d'origine and a subsequent Technical Inspection report. This restoration ensures that the car retains its original colors and numbers-matching components, adding to its collectible value. Notably, this Espada was previously owned by the soon-to-be Prime Minister of Kuwait, adding a layer of historical intrigue to its provenance.

Finished in stunning Oro Metallizzato (gold metallic) paint with a matching Senape (mustard) interior, this Espada presents in exceptional condition. The V-12 engine, coupled with a TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission, delivers a rare combination of Lamborghini performance and smooth driving experience. This Espada also offers practical luxury with seating for four, making it not just a head-turner, but a versatile classic as well.

The Lamborghini Espada Series III, particularly in this condition and with its distinguished history, represents a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Its blend of elegance, performance, and historical significance ensures it will be a standout at the auction.

The Lucky Collector Car Auction will take place August 31st and September 1st. Bidding is available in person and online. The auction will feature many desirable lots of automobilia and over 70 vehicles- many at NO RESERVE.

