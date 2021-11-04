1983 Toyota 4x4 Heads To All Truck Hour At Carlisle Auctions

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Toyota is being sold during the All-Truck hour.

The Toyota 4x4, known abroad as the Toyota Hilux, was an extremely popular compact pickup. By the time 1983 rolled around, the Toyota 4x4 pickup truck was rolling into the late part of the third generation, the Asian pickup had some serious styling and a cult following. In the current time, these vintage pickup 4x4 trucks are amongst some of the most highly sought after collectible models around. It is going to be featured in the All Truck Hour of the Carlisle Auctions at the upcoming auction in Lakeland, Florida.

This iconic Japanese vintage pickup has an attract approach with the aggressive grille and square headlight designs. It recently underwent a comprehensive restoration and is powered by a 2.4-liter inline four cylinder engine, which is backed by an automatic transmission. The body is free of rust and it is loaded up with the best off-road equipment to keep you on the trails. It rolls on a 4WD setup with meaty tires and off-road wheels, so you can get the clearance you need, while also gripping the terrain.

This clean example is not to be missed and will be offered in just a few short days now, and you can see it here to get ready to bid. Carlisle Auctions is excited to return to Lakeland, Florida for the Lakeland Fall Collector Car Auction (November 12-13). We're actively taking consignments for Lakeland today! Call 717-960-6400 to get involved and learn more.

