Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

1998 Oldsmobile Aurora Indy Car Owned by AJ Foyt Up for Auction to Benefit Veterans

An iconic piece of racing history, the 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora Indy Car previously owned by AJ Foyt, will be crossing the auction block at the Mecum Indy Fall Special 2024. With proceeds benefiting Homes For Our Troops—a non-profit organization that builds and donates homes to severely injured post-9/11 veterans—this special car offers both collectors and philanthropists a unique opportunity.

Image Via Mecum

This Reynard chassis car (number 98-111) was driven by Billy Boat and made a strong mark on the racing circuit, including a pole-setting performance at the 82nd Indianapolis 500 in May 1998. The car also took first place at the True Value 500 in Texas Motor Speedway that same year. It was rebodied with Honda callouts for promotional events sponsored by ABC Supply Company.

Image Via Mecum

Adding to its allure, the nose of the car has been signed by AJ Foyt himself, and it comes with a 2005 Featherlite trailer for easy transport. Sold with a Bill of Sale, this historical racer is a must-see for any enthusiast looking to support a great cause while acquiring a piece of racing heritage.

Image Via Mecum

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter