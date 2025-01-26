2 New Luxury Cars That Most Likely Aren’t Worth the Expensive Upkeep

Tramino / iStock.com

Luxury cars are, by virtue of being what they are, expensive. The average luxury car price hovers at about $75,000, but you can easily find ones that go for six figures. And when you tack on taxes, maintenance, repairs, depreciation rates, and possible financing charges, you’re looking at potentially spending thousands or tens of thousands more than the sticker price.

But worth is very subjective. For some, the concept of spending more than $20,000 on a car seems overkill. For others, spending $100,000 is perfectly acceptable — even with the potentially expensive upkeep.

Still, if you’re thinking about buying a luxury car this year and want to know which ones might not be worth the upkeep, and which are, here are some options.

Maserati Grecale

According to Joe Giranda, a car expert and director of sales and marketing at CFR Classic, the Maserati Grecale might not be worth the cost. This luxury SUV costs about $75,000, but can feel “underwhelming for the cost.”

“While it carries the prestigious Maserati badge, its interior quality and tech features don’t measure up to competitors like the Porsche Macan,” he said. “For a similar price, you can get more refined craftsmanship and technology elsewhere.”

Maseratis are also notoriously expensive to maintain. According to ConsumerAffairs, they cost an average of $1,600 a year in preventive maintenance alone. The typical vehicle costs closer to $650 in both maintenance and repairs.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is luxurious with a futuristic design. It’s even got a solid electric range of about 305 miles. It also costs around $105,000 at base.

According to Giranda, this vehicle doesn’t quite measure up to its competitors in terms of price or quality of the interior materials.

“At this price, there are other luxury EVs that deliver better value,” he said.

While this particular electric SUV hasn’t been out long, Mercedes-Benz tends to have high upkeep costs. In the first decade of service alone, some models cost about $14,175. This is higher than similar luxury brands by nearly $1,100.

2 Luxury Cars That Might Be Worth the Upkeep

While the Maserati Grecale and the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV might not be worth the expensive upkeep, the following vehicles might be, according to Giranda:

Genesis GV80: “Genesis has built a reputation for blending luxury with practicality, making it an excellent choice,” he said. This particular SUV has the advanced tech, sleek design and high-quality materials you’d expect in such a vehicle — but the starting price is only about $57,000. That’s lower than you’d get with other luxury SUV brands.

Lexus LC 500: The Lexus LC 500 has a starting price of about $99,000, making it one of the more expensive options on this list. That said, Giranda pointed out that it has a stunning design and offers a luxe driving experience. Lexus is also known to be a reliable brand, meaning less frequent trips to the auto shop.

Tips for Choosing the Best Luxury Car

When it comes to any vehicle, luxury or otherwise, one person’s experience will very likely differ from the next. You could end up with a Maserati Grecale, for example, and find it’s worth the upkeep and associated costs. Or you might purchase a Lexus LC 500 and find that it isn’t.

It’s ultimately about what you’re looking for, what you’re willing to deal with, and your financial situation. That said, here are some tips to making shopping for a luxury car a bit easier:

Do your research. Before making the investment, compare different luxury cars to see what’s available, the various price points and which ones have what you need.

Set a price point and a budget. No matter how tempting that upgrade might be, try to stick to a budget you’re happy with. Make sure your budget also accounts for any other upfront and ongoing expenses so you don’t end up in a sticky spot.

Test drive some cars. Online research is one thing, but nothing beats a good test drive. After you’ve created a shortlist of vehicles, take the time to test drive them.

Compare dealerships. Don’t go with the first dealership you find that sells the car you want — unless it’s truly the perfect fit. Compare several places, look for any current incentives or promotions, and narrow down your list until you find the right one for you.

