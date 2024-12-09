2005 Porsche Carrera GT Hits Auction With No Reserve From PCarMarket

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, featuring 2,191 miles and legendary engineering, will be auctioned with no reserve from Canada.

One of the most iconic supercars in automotive history, the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, is set to hit the auction block with no reserve. With just 2,191 miles on the odometer and a pristine GT Silver Metallic finish, this U.S.-market Carrera GT offers an extraordinary opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to own a masterpiece of engineering.

First conceptualized as a race car prototype, the Carrera GT made its debut at the 2000 Paris Motor Show, boasting a carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) monocoque chassis and a V10 engine derived from Porsche’s Le Mans program. This analog supercar, revered for its naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V10 engine, 6-speed manual transmission, and race-inspired design, represents the pinnacle of Porsche's engineering excellence. Between 2003 and 2006, only 1,270 examples were produced, making it a rare gem in the automotive world.

This particular Carrera GT was originally sold in Canada in 2006 and has been meticulously maintained throughout its life. A December 2023 service included new spark plugs, drive belts, air filters, and an oil change, ensuring the car’s performance remains impeccable. A headlight recall was also addressed during the service. The vehicle is scheduled for a safety recall repair in December 2024 following a Porsche stop-drive order issued earlier this year.

The Carrera GT’s timeless design features lightweight carbon fiber bodywork, aerodynamic enhancements, a removable roof panel, and an electronically actuated rear spoiler. Inside, the cockpit boasts Dark Gray leather upholstery, carbon-Kevlar racing seats, and the iconic beechwood shift knob inspired by Porsche’s racing heritage.

Accompanied by a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, matching luggage set, and service records, this Carrera GT is offered with a clean Canadian title. Bidders can also pay via cryptocurrency, making this a modern transaction for a timeless vehicle. Don’t miss the chance to own this piece of automotive history.

