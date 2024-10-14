2023–2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Recalled for Steering Issue

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

Toyota has announced the recall of 42,199 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles from the 2023 and 2024 model years.

The recall involves a faulty brake actuator assembly that could cause the brake pedal to have reduced force, leading to a longer stopping distance.

Owners are expected to get recall notices by November 19, and dealers have already been notified.

Toyota's 2023 and 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid are under recall for a problem with a brake component. The problem affects 42,199 of the subcompact SUVs, although not all of the recalled vehicles were sold in the U.S., according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to the recall report, there is a software error in the skid-control electronic control unit (ECU) that controls the vehicle's brake systems. This could cause the power brake assist to be lost while the vehicle is turning a corner, and the driver would experience "a hard brake pedal with reduced braking force."

The affected vehicles have a Bosch-supplied brake actuator assembly. NHTSA documents say that other U.S.-market Toyota and Lexus vehicles don't have the same assembly design, so they are not expected to be added to the recall.

Toyota will update the skid-control ECU at no charge. Notification letters will be sent by November 19, and in the meantime, Corolla Cross Hybrid owners can check the NHTSA recalls website to see if their vehicle is impacted.

