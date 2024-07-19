2024 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Recalled Over Rollaway Risk

Hyundai

Hyundai is recalling 12,349 Santa Fe SUVs from the 2024 model year as a result of faulty transmission software which can potentially lead to transmission damage, or vehicle rollaways while parked.

According to the automaker’s recall filing, the issue is specifically related to the software that controls the SUV’s dual-clutch gearbox. The current software setup can “inadvertently engage the clutches and damage the transmission case and/or parking pawl.” Should this take place, the vehicle may continue to roll freely even when it has been placed into park. Customers may also notice an unfamiliar sound coming from the powertrain if the transmission case becomes damaged.

The recall notes that the automaker was informed of at least 45 incidents related to this fault from June 3 through June 27 in the United States. Hyundai says it's not aware of any injuries or accidents caused by the fault. The software issue is specifically tied to the 2024 model year vehicles.

Hyundai

This recall has also been extended to the brand’s Canadian customers, where some 806 additional Santa Fe SUVs will also be recalled for service.

Hyundai has tasked dealers with installing an update for the transmission control unit, which should alleviate the clutch issue. Customer vehicles will also be inspected to ensure that no damage has been done to the transmission case. Any damaged gearboxes will be replaced as needed at no cost to the owner.

Customers can expect to start receiving recall communications from Hyundai on September 9. Owners can also contact the Hyundai Customer Service line at 1-855-371-9460. The brand’s internal code for this specific recall is 263.

Additional information related to the recall can also be located at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, where you can use your VIN to search for open recalls. A link to the site is provided here.

Hyundai

