2024 Jeep Wagoneer S EV: Tech, value, power make it a top luxury SUV, but no off-roader

LA JOLLA, California – The electrification of Jeep is off to a strong start. The plug-in hybrid Wrangler and Grand Cherokee are America’s best-selling PHEVs. The subcompact Avenger — available with gasoline, hybrid or EV power — I recently drove in Ireland was named 2023 European car of Year.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

Next out of the gate: The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S — 600 hp, 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds, up to 303 miles on a charge. In dealerships now, the Wagoneer S is a leader in looks features, comfort and value among a remarkably strong set of luxury midsize electric SUVs that includes the BMW iX, Cadillac Lyriq, Genesis GV70, Lexus RZ, Mercedes EQE, Rivian R1S and Tesla X.

The first electric Jeep developed, sold and built in North America, the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, isn't the electric off-roader Jeep purists will eventually demand — that burden falls to the boxy Recon going on sale later this year or early next — but a day driving a Wagoneer S from coastal villages to highways and mountain roads convinced me it's one of the best new SUVs on the road — whether electric or not.

Grand Wagoneer S prices start at $70,200, excluding the $1,795 destination charge.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S front seat

Jeep Wagoneer S driving impressions

All-wheel drive from a pair of 250 kW electric motors — one per axle — is standard. The motors generate 600 horsepower and 617 pound-feet of torque. Acceleration is immediate and impressive, whether from from a standing start or from 50 mph to 70 and above in highway passing.

The Wagoneer S was equally at home in beachside villages, twisting mountain roads and at highway speeds.

The steering is communicative, direct and sporty. The suspension kept the heavy car level and stable around tight curves, under acceleration and braking.

The cabin was quiet at highway speeds and over rough surfaces.

Sustainable materials in the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S include synthetic leather.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S drive modes

Auto

Sport

Eco

Snow

Sand

A 'floating wing' over the rear window boosts the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S's aerodynamics and helps maintain a classic Jeep profile.

Reimagined grille, aero tricks give Jeep a sleek look

Designers worked to combine classic Jeep visual cues with wind-cheating aerodynamics for a competitive range.

First up, the seven-slot grille. It’s been the Jeep’s face since the brand was born in 1941, but grille openings are a wasteful anachronism in electric vehicles, which don’t require intake air for combustion and cooling.

The answer: Seven vertical bars in a shallow, forward-leaning inset in a black housing across the front of the hood. LED lights over the spaces between the bars reinforce the impression of a grille and give the Jeep a new nighttime presence.

The rear window falls quickly behind the rear seats, but a dual-purpose overhanging "floating wing" simultaneously preserves the expected boxy profile and tricks airflow to mimic a longer vehicle.

Jeep’s signature three-sided wheel arches were the easiest cue to maintain. The fender flares and wheel offsets were reduced slightly for airflow, but the difference is barely noticeable.

The Wagoneer S' 0.294 coefficient of drag (Cd) make it the most aerodynamic Jeep ever.

Selected 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S features

Standard heat pump

20-inch painted wheels

12.3-inch configurable digital instrument cluster

12.3-inch infotainment touch screen

10.25-inch front-passenger touch screen (invisible to driver)

10.25-inch front climate control touch screen

10-inch head up display

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated and ventilated rear seats

1,900-speaker 1,200 watt McIntosh audio

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S configurable instrument cluster

Jeep Wagoneer S controls: Lots of screens, few buttons

There’s plenty of leg and headroom in both rows of seats. Rear headroom is less generous, because of the steeply angled rear window. Rear legroom is good.

The steering wheel features a flat top and bottom to improve the visibility of a 12.3-inch high-def instrument cluster and 10-inch head up display.

A 12.3-inch touch screen in the center stack manages infotainment, navigation and other vehicle features. A 10.25-inch touch screen below it provides climate controls.

There’s also a 10.25-inch passenger touch screen that’s invisible to the driver when the Wagoneer S is moving.

There’s an almost complete lack of physical buttons and switches for climate control. Between the touch screen and capacitive flat-panel switches in the center stack, all the common controls are present, but eyes-off-the-road time is greater than with dials and switches.

The steering wheel provides welcome physical controls for volume, tuning, adaptive cruise control and more.

I’m not totally sold on the front seats comfort for long days driving. It’ll take more time behind the wheel to establish that. The presence of standard heated and ventilated rear seats in the Launch Edition was a pleasant surprise.

Clever design preserves the appearance of Jeep's classic seven-slot grille on the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S safety and driver assist features

Adaptive cruise control

Automatic high beams

Blind spot and cross traffic alert

Blind spot alert

Digital rear view mirror

Lane keeping assist

Driving range and charging for the Jeep Wagoneer S

The 100.5 kWh battery should charge from 5%-80% in 6.8 hours with the Level 2 240-volt charger most EV owners use for daily driving. A DC fast charger can take the battery from 20%-80% in as little as 23 minutes.

The EPA rates the Wagoneer S at 303 miles range on a charge.

Those figures are competitive with other leading EVs.

A NACS adapter for use with Tesla chargers will be available later.

A smart phone app can transfer route planning to the embedded navigation system, including the duration of charging stops and target charge level.

In addition to electric power, Jeep employed lots of tricks to reduce the Wagoneer’s environmental impact, including exterior trim with a satin metallic finish instead of chrome and extensive use of recycled materials.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S sustainability checklist

No exterior chrome

Aluminum interior trim

Ceramic-coated aluminum console

Synthetic leather seating, instrument panel and door surfaces

62% recycled microfiber suede headliner

100% recycled fabric

100% recycled carpet

Antimicrobial Cabo vinyl steering wheel

Why get a Jeep Wagoneer S?

The price, features, looks and performance of the Jeep Wagoneer S all give leading luxury electric SUVs a run for their money. From outstanding McIntosh audio to precise steering, sustainable materials and good looks, the first electric Jeep developed and built in North America leaves little to be deserved.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S at a glance

All-wheel drive five-seat midsize luxury electric SUV

Base price: $70,200 (All prices exclude $1,795 destination charge)

On sale now

Engine: Two 250 kW motors, one for each axle

Output: 600 hp; 617 pound-feet of torque

Battery: 400-volt, 100.5 kWh

Charging time: Level 2: 6.8 hours 5%-80%; DC fast charge: 23 minutes 20%-80%

EPA estimated range: 303 miles

0-60 mph: 3.4 seconds

Top speed: 124 mph

Wheelbase: 113.0 inches

Length: 192.4 inches

Body width: 74.8 inches (excluding mirrors)

Height: 64.8 inches

Ground clearance: 6.4 inches

Passenger volume: 99.5 cubic feet

Cargo volume: 30.6 cubic feet behind rear seats: 61 cubic feet behind front seats; 3 cubic foot front trunk

Curb weight: 5,667 pounds

Towing capacity: 3,400 pounds

Assembled in Toluca, Mexico

