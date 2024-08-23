2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Plug-In Hybrid Has The Longest Electric-Only Driving Range On The Market

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e - Image: Mercedes-Benz

Automakers have pulled back on EV expansions with many opting to introduce more hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. Mercedes is one of those brands and with the new GLC 350e PHEV, it’s looking to out do every plug-in hybrid on the market with the longest electric only driving range.

Mercedes achieved this impressive efficiency with a 2.0-liter, 201 horsepower turbocharged I4 gets paired with a 134-horsepower electric motor and 24.8 kWh battery pack. Total system output is 313 hp and 406 pounds-feet of torque. Most importantly, the GLC 350e is able to achieve 54 miles of range, 12 miles more than the previous electric range leader, the Toyota RAV4 Prime.

The GLC 350e also gets a special hybrid drive program that prioritizes electric- only driving when appropriate. When it comes time to charge, the GLC 350e is equipped with a standard 60-kW DC charger that Mercedes says can fully charge the battery in just 30 minutes.



Of course with this being a Mercedes, the GLC 350e comes with all the usual luxuries. Buyers can choose between Standard, Exclusive and Pinnacle trims, but no matter what trim you choose it comes well equipped. You get standard features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless go and keyless start and the latest generation of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system. If you want a bit more luxury you can spring for the MANUFAKTUR personalization trims. This gets you a choice of 11 exterior color choices, 13 interior upholstery colors and six different wheel designs.



The GLC 350e, pricing starts at $59,900 for the Standard trim and you won’t have to wait to get your hands on one. Mercedes says the GLC 350e is available now at dealerships across the country.



