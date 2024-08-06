2024 Ram ProMaster EV Is a Practical but Pricey Delivery Partner

Stellantis North America

Vans typically don't get a second look. They're boxy and utilitarian instead of sleek and curvaceous, prioritizing practicality over preposterous horsepower outputs. But vans are undeniably critical to our modern online-shopping-obsessed society and are a prime segment for electrification. Ram is the latest to jump on the bandwagon with the 2024 ProMaster EV, facing off against the Ford E-Transit, Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, BrightDrop Zevo, and Rivian Commercial Van. The Ram doesn't look as futuristic as some of its rivals and carries a lofty price tag, but it features useful technology and an upfitter-friendly setup.

Initially the ProMaster EV will be sold in Delivery configuration, sporting a roll-up rear door and a sliding pocket door on the passenger's side. In early 2025, Ram will add a Cargo configuration in two lengths. We sampled a 2024 ProMaster EV Delivery on the streets around Stellantis's Auburn Hills, Michigan, headquarters, driving it back to back with a gas-motivated ProMaster 1500.

Like its gas counterpart, the ProMaster EV is front-wheel drive. It's powered by a 268-hp electric motor—that's eight ponies shy of the gas van's output, but the ProMaster EV boasts 302 pound-feet of torque, a 52-lb-ft improvement versus the V-6. The van's output is on par with the electric competition.

The ProMaster EV won't pin you to your seat, but accelerator pedal response is sharp, and the unladen example we drove accelerated briskly to normal suburban speeds without the lag that can come if you mash the throttle in the gas ProMaster. The EV does, however, emit a nagging beep when the pedal travels beyond 80 percent to alert the driver of what Ram calls "assertive driving."

The helm is light on effort, making the Ram easy to drive, but the steering is more vague than in the eSprinter. The ProMaster rides decently for a van, but without anything in the cargo area it did hop around over bigger bumps. The EV also feels noticeably heavier than the gas version.

That added weight comes from a 97.0-kWh battery slotted neatly into the frame. Ram says the ProMaster EV Delivery can travel up to 162 miles in urban driving with half a payload, which puts it in the same ballpark as other electric vans. On a DC fast-charger, the ProMaster EV will go from 20 to 80 percent in under 55 minutes with a peak rate of up to 150 kilowatts. A Level 2 charger at 11 kilowatts takes the battery from 20 percent to full in under eight hours.

The ProMaster EV will have adjustable regenerative braking when it reaches customers but wasn't equipped with the feature when we drove it. A creep function, which can be activated simultaneously with one-pedal driving, will also be available. The regeneration level is controlled through the screen, but we would prefer a physical button or paddles.

Despite the sizable battery, Ram packaged it unobtrusively to maintain a flat floor and up to 524 cubic feet of cargo volume. The Delivery model has a 2030-pound payload, less than half the maximum for the internal-combustion ProMaster and roughly 1000 pounds behind the E-Transit and eSprinter. (The Cargo model has a 3020 payload rating.) Towing is not recommended.

While the Ford and Mercedes use rear-wheel drive, the Ram's front-wheel-drive setup expands the ProMaster's practicality. With the important powertrain bits situated in the front, it's easier for upfitters to install a diverse variety of custom bodies on the rear section of the chassis. While the Delivery model's roll-up door—made from anodized aluminum to minimize weight—and pocket door noisily clanged over the potholed roads, their quick, smooth sliding action should reduce fatigue for drivers making frequent stops.

Inside there is plenty of black plastic, but the cabin doesn't feel sparse thanks to an array of physical buttons that provides satisfying feedback and can handle most functions without requiring the infotainment screen. While the 10.1-inch touchscreen display looks sharp and can run wireless phone mirroring, we found the unit laggy. These were early-build vehicles, however, so perhaps there's still time for improvements.

The seating position is upright, but the seats themselves are fairly comfortable, although our brief experience behind the wheel can't compare to a day's work delivering packages. Forward visibility is excellent, and the cabin is spacious with plenty of headroom when standing. A heated steering wheel and heated windshield are available. The optional digital rearview mirror is a must, and its wide field of view and crisp display make it easier to pilot the van in tight spaces. It's made even more crucial because the pillar in the side windows can hamper the view of the sideview mirrors depending on the seating position.

Ram is catering to fleet customers—who it says make up 65 percent of the full-size van segment's customer base—by installing Ram Telematics, which gives fleet owners location and driving data to help minimize fuel costs, enhance route efficiency, and encourage safer driving. The Uconnect app provides last-mile navigation with walking directions from the vehicle to the final destination. Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is also included.

The ProMaster also has a host of safety features, including standard drowsiness detection and forward collision warning. Optional extras include blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. The screen can display charging station locations and a dynamic trip energy prediction tool to reduce the risk of getting stranded.

At $79,990 to start for the Delivery model, the ProMaster EV is expensive, and its payload capacity is bettered by competitors while it has a drabber cabin than the Mercedes. But the range, charging, and powertrain are all competent for the segment, and the practical Delivery body and the ease of conversion afforded by the FWD packaging might sway certain fleet owners. The ProMaster EV won't turn heads, but it gets the job done.

