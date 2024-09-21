2024 Toyota Tacoma: Transmission failures spark reliability doubts, everything you need to know about the issue and recall

It turns out that Toyota’s pickups might not be as reliable as once thought. Several owners of 2024 model year Tacomas in the US have reported automatic transmission issues or outright failures, some occurring within the first 1,000 miles. The good news is that Toyota will now replace some of those faulty transmissions if they meet certain requirements.

Not every 2024 Tacoma transmission may be eligible for replacement

A technical service bulletin sent by the Japanese automaker to dealerships last week outlines several 2024 Tacoma VINs prone to this issue, all equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission. However, the trucks must already exhibit failures to qualify for replacement, meaning owners still on the road must wait until a breakdown occurs to be eligible.

Another caveat is that the vehicle must report one of six specific trouble codes, indicating either a stuck pressure control solenoid actuator or a torque converter clutch actuator stuck in the off position, according to a post on the Tacoma4G forums. Thankfully, the manual transmission is unaffected by this fault, so if you belong to the Manual Gearbox Preservation Society, you have nothing to fear. Ironically, the 2025 Tacoma remains the last pickup truck in the US to offer a manual transmission.

Toyota is not having a great summer with recalls

This isn’t the first time Toyota has faced a major issue with one of its vehicles in 2024. In July, the automaker announced that certain engines in Toyota Tundra trucks and Lexus LX SUVs needed to be replaced due to machining debris left in the engine during manufacturing. The total number of affected engines is expected to exceed 100,000, with more Tundras affected than LXs.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD exterior. Toyota

Toyota made the right move here, but at what cost?

Replacing an entire transmission and torque assembly due to a manufacturing fault is undoubtedly the right decision. What might be harder to justify, however, is the decision to wait until the fault appears before taking action. The impact this will have on the number of automatic 2024 Tacomas sold remains unclear. Good luck winning the automatic vs. manual transmission debate if you own one of these, though.