2024's best-selling cars: Who came out on top?

With 2024 over, U.S. automakers have plenty to celebrate. Nearly every major brand saw an increase in sales, with some models standing out more than others. SUVs and trucks once again dominated the market, but a few sedans and hatchbacks managed to secure spots among the best sellers. These are the top 20 best-selling vehicles of 2024, ranked from lowest to highest.

Related: Toyota's next MR2 would make more sense as a Lexus

20. Subaru Outback – 168,771 Units

2025 Subaru OutbackSubaru

The Subaru Outback maintained its momentum, climbing slightly with a 4.3% sales increase. While its current generation dates back to 2020, Subaru is already developing a new model, expected to embrace a more traditional SUV design.

19. Subaru Forester – 175,521 Units

2025 Subaru ForesterSubaru

The Forester saw an impressive 15.1% jump in sales, bolstered by a refreshed design for 2025. Despite retaining its signature 2.5-liter flat-four engine, subtle updates helped keep it competitive.

18. Subaru Crosstrek – 181,811 Units

2025 Subaru CrosstrekSubaru

Joining its Subaru siblings on the list, Crosstrek sales climbed 14.2%. The new Wilderness trim, with enhanced ground clearance and rugged aesthetics, attracted buyers looking for off-road versatility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Concern for Maserati grows as Stellantis Italy production plunges

17. Toyota Tacoma – 192,813 Units

2025 Toyota Tacoma TRD ProToyota

A transition year hurt the Tacoma’s sales, which dropped 17.9%. The all-new 2024 model arrived mid-year, offering a fresh design and a hybrid option, but it wasn’t enough to regain its 2023 sales ranking.

16. Ford Explorer – 194,094 Units

2025 Ford Explorer STFord

Ford’s second-best-seller got a slight facelift for 2024, but sales were up just 3.9%. Despite a minor dip in Q4, the Explorer remains a popular choice for family-friendly utility.

15. Chevrolet Trax – 200,689 Units

2025 Chevrolet Trax Chevrolet

Chevy’s affordable Trax surged 84% in sales, proving there’s still strong demand for budget-friendly options. The stylish subcompact pairs affordability with practicality.

Related: Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi merger could be bigger news than you think

14. Hyundai Tucson – 206,126 Units

2025 Hyundai TucsonHyundai

Hyundai’s Tucson saw a small 2% drop in sales despite its recent redesign. The popular crossover continues to offer solid value, with its sales holding steady.

Story continues

13. Chevrolet Equinox – 207,730 Units

2025 Chevrolet EquinoxChevrolet

The Equinox is holding its ground as Chevy’s top-selling crossover despite a slight decline. A 2025 redesign aims to breathe new life into this aging model.

12. Jeep Grand Cherokee – 216,148 Units

2024 Jeep Grand CherokeeStellantis

Jeep’s Grand Cherokee dropped 12%, reflecting a challenging year for the brand. Despite its three-row option and recent updates, Jeep’s overall sales fell 6% in 2024.

Related: 2025 Toyota Corolla XSE: Buyer's guide to pricing, features, and specs

11. Toyota Corolla – 232,908 Units

2025 Toyota Corolla XSEToyota

Small cars made a surprising comeback, and the Corolla helped drive the charge with its affordable price, reliability, and hybrid efficiency. It remains a go-to choice for budget-conscious buyers.

10. Honda Civic – 242,005 Units

2025 Honda Civic SiHonda

The Honda Civic enjoyed a strong year, with sales surging 20% compared to 2023. This impressive growth highlights the enduring appeal of Honda's compact car, which continues to attract a wide range of buyers.

The Civic's lineup, including the hybrid model that earned praise as one of 2024’s best deals, played a significant role in its success. Offering a blend of sporty handling, efficiency, and practicality, the Civic remains a benchmark in the compact car segment, appealing to both younger drivers and seasoned commuters alike.

9. Nissan Rogue – 245,724 Units

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek editionNissan

Although sales of the Nissan Rogue dropped 9.5%, it remains one of the brand's best-performing models in the U.S. Known for its stylish design, spacious interior, and competitive pricing, the Rogue continues to hold appeal for families and budget-conscious buyers. Nissan's updates to the model in recent years, including the addition of more advanced safety features, have helped it stay relevant despite increasing competition in the crowded compact SUV market.

Related: No, Fiat is not doing well

8. Toyota Camry – 309,876 Units

2025 Toyota CamryToyota

Defying the growing dominance of SUVs, the Toyota Camry posted a 3% sales increase in 2024, surpassing 300,000 units sold. The Camry's reputation for reliability and comfort continues to draw loyal buyers, while its hybrid options attract those seeking fuel efficiency. A major redesign for the 2025 model year promises to build on this momentum, with updates expected to enhance its appeal further in a segment that refuses to go out of style.

7. GMC Sierra – 322,946 Units

2025 GMC SierraGMC

The GMC Sierra posted a 9.8% increase in sales, making it a standout performer in the truck market. With its premium styling, strong towing capability, and range of trims, the Sierra appeals to both work-focused buyers and those seeking a luxury truck experience. The Denali and AT4 trims, in particular, remain popular choices for buyers looking for upscale features and off-road performance. GMC’s success with the Sierra reflects the enduring strength of the full-size truck market in the U.S.

6. Ram Pickup – 373,120 Units

2024 Ram Power Wagon Lunar

The Ram Pickup experienced a notable 16% decline in sales, dropping out of the top five best-selling vehicles for the first time in years. This decline can partly be attributed to the brand's transition away from the Hemi V8 engine, a feature long favored by Ram enthusiasts. Despite its reduced sales figures, the Ram 1500 remains a strong contender in the segment, offering a mix of luxury features, innovative tech, and a reputation for smooth ride quality.

Related: Nvidia is taking over the autonomous driving market

5. Honda CR-V – 402,791 Units

2024 Honda CR-VHonda

The Honda CR-V saw an 11.4% jump in sales, further solidifying its position as a family-friendly crossover. The sixth-generation model, introduced in late 2023, brought incremental updates that resonated with buyers, including improved interior space, advanced technology, and the addition of hybrid trims. These features helped the CR-V remain competitive in a market increasingly crowded with new and refreshed entries, ensuring its continued success in 2024.

4. Tesla Model Y – 416,000 Units (est.)

Tesla Model YTesla

Tesla’s Model Y maintained its dominance as the top-selling electric vehicle in the U.S., with an estimated 416,000 units sold. While global sales dipped slightly, its popularity in the U.S. remains strong, thanks to its sleek design, impressive range, and Tesla’s well-established charging network. The Model Y’s ability to balance practicality with performance makes it an appealing choice for EV buyers, helping it stay ahead in the rapidly growing electric crossover segment.

3. Toyota RAV4 – 475,193 Units

2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridToyota

The Toyota RAV4 continued its reign as America’s best-selling SUV, with a 9.3% increase in sales. Its wide range of trims, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, helps it cater to a diverse audience. The RAV4’s balance of reliability, practicality, and affordability also makes it a consistent favorite among families and adventurers alike. Its ability to stay competitive in a fast-evolving SUV market demonstrates Toyota’s skill at anticipating consumer needs.

Related: GM's bestselling EV in 2024 was a Honda

2. Chevrolet Silverado – 542,517 Units

2024 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison

The Chevrolet Silverado managed a 1% increase in sales, maintaining its position as the second best-selling vehicle in the U.S. Buyers are drawn to its powerful V8 engine options, wide range of trims, and strong towing capabilities. The Silverado’s workhorse reputation continues to resonate with truck enthusiasts, while newer features and designs ensure it stays relevant in the face of strong competition from other full-size trucks.

1. Ford F-Series – 765,649 Units

2024 Ford F-150

The Ford F-Series retained its crown as America’s best-selling vehicle, with a 2% increase in sales and a total of 765,649 units sold. A mid-cycle refresh and strong performance in Q4 helped boost its numbers, reinforcing its decades-long dominance in the market. The F-Series’ blend of capability, innovation, and brand loyalty keeps it a top choice for truck buyers, making it the undisputed leader in the full-size truck segment for yet another year.

Final thoughts

The auto market saw gains across the board, but SUVs and trucks continue to dominate. Still, sedans like the Corolla and Camry showed surprising resilience, and affordable options like the Trax and Civic reminded everyone that price-conscious buyers still matter.

What’s next? With EVs like the Tesla Model Y climbing the ranks and automakers investing in hybrids, 2025 could see even more disruption in the sales charts.

Related: Hyundai and Kia lose ground in their home country