2025 Ford Expedition SSV Is Ready for Police Work

Ford’s Expedition is new for 2025, so it only makes sense for the SSV version to join the lineup.



The 2025 Ford Expedition SSV is available in two- and three-row configurations and can be had with cloth seating and vinyl flooring.

The cop-ready Ford Expedition is built at Ford’s plant in Kentucky and is available to order, now.

Following Ford’s rollout of the latest-generation Expedition, the company is launching the Expedition SSV. This municipal-focused Special Service Vehicle is targeting law enforcement, fire departments, and other government agency needs for transportation.

Unsurprisingly, under the skin, this Expedition SSV is largely the same as the standard Expedition. Powering the Expedition SSV is a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6, which advertises the same 400 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque as the consumer-grade version.

This V6 feeds a 10-speed automatic transmission, which pushes the power through the standard four-wheel-drive system. The non-SSV Expedition is available with a rear-wheel-drive version, but that’s not the case with the SSV.



Another departure from the standard consumer version is its interior. Inside the Expedition SSV is two rows of cloth seating, which is accented by vinyl flooring at your feet. The Expedition SSV is also available with three rows of seating, if your police department needs them.

As you’d expect from a vehicle slated for municipal work, it’s also stuffed with some interesting law enforcement tricks.

The Expedition SSV features an available Police Accessory Independent Timed-Release Output, which keeps the cargo area better protected, and what Ford calls Dark Car mode, which is handy for stakeouts.

The only way to get one of these for your commute is to work for a city, state, or the federal government and have it as part of your daily work, or snag one from a government auction down the line.

Ford says the Expedition SSV will be made at its Kentucky Truck plant, and the order books are open.

