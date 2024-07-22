2025 Honda Odyssey Minivan Price Bumps up to $43,315

Honda

Honda is updating its popular Odyssey minivan with a new front and rear fascia and wheel designs.



Honda is adding a 7-inch digital driver display as standard equipment.

The Odyssey is dropping the current $39,635 EX-model and will now start at the EX-L level, which features a $43,315 starting price.

Minivan fans, rejoice! Honda is giving its minivan staple some updates for the next model year. The ’25 Odyssey is getting revised exterior styling, some new interior features, and, most importantly, a new price. The current Odyssey EX base model won’t make the transition to ’25, but the current powertrain options will carry over.

Powering the ’25 Honda Odyssey is still a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 that sends 280 hp through a ten-speed automatic transmission exclusively to the front wheels. That’s unchanged from the current Odyssey. Also unchanged are the same 19 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined fuel economy numbers.



The biggest change coming to the ’25 Odyssey might be its styling. In front, you’ll notice a redesigned front fascia that includes a new grille and larger fog light surrounds.

At the rear, you’ll also see a new fascia, which borrows the vertical reflector seen on the Acura NSX. These styling changes join a new collection of wheel designs to help separate the updated Odyssey from the rest of this generation.

Inside, you’ll find a new seven-inch digital driver display next to a nine-inch central media touchscreen as standard equipment. Honda says this media system features a new processor to make it perform quicker and can run Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In the rear, you’ll see a 12.8-inch rear media screen, which can pick up HDMI input.

Now, there is some bad news. The ’25 Odyssey is dropping the current EX model and will start at the EX-L level. That’s good for those who want the added features of the EX-L, but you’ll also have to pay the price. The ’25 Odyssey will start at $43,315, which is a $3,680 bump in the bottom line. The Sport-L, Touring, and Elite models will also carry along into ’25.

Do you think this price bump will hurt sales for the Odyssey? Tell us your thoughts below.