The 2025 Lexus GX Addresses One of the Biggest Issues With the Toyota Land Cruiser

Lexus

When Toyota announced that, after a brief hiatus, it was bringing back the Land Cruiser in 2024 along with a Lexus sibling, we'll admit to being pretty enthusiastic. Taking it out on the trails for the first time only validated that excitement, but we were left with a few minor annoyances — in particular, a lack of ground clearance.

Toyota seemingly has its finger on the pulse of its buyers, at least on the luxury side, because the 2025 Lexus GX is arriving with a solution to that problem. The new model year of the Lexus GX will now have 9.84 inches of ground clearance in off-road-oriented Overtrail and Overtrail+ forms, a whole inch more than the 2024 unit. As contributing editor Will Sabel Courtney pointed out earlier this year, this means the GX's ground clearance will rise above its previous equal... the Subaru Crosstrek.

Toyota

Otherwise, changes are minimal for the SUV. The GX will continue offering an Electronic Kinetic Dynamic suspension system, which unlocks the front and rear stabilizer bars as needed on the trail and a standard Torsen limited-slip locking center differential, while Overtrail and Overtrail+ models come fitted with an electronically controlled locking rear diff. This mechanical capability is assisted by a series of electronic systems (Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, and a set of cameras) that monitor throttle position, body movement, and brake pressure.

Grunt hasn't changed for the 2025 model year, either, as the GX retains its twin-turbo, 3.4-liter V-6 engine making 349 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. Lexus did make some marginal changes to the interior of the GX, too: notably, a power tilt-and-telescopic steering column is now standard on all units. Memory settings for the steering column, seating position, and mirrors are all standard, as well.

Lexus

Pricing is up slightly for 2025, with a base model (known as the Premium trim) that starts at $66,635 including a $1350 destination and delivery fee. That's up over $2000 from the 2024 model year and the rise doesn't stop there. Premium+ units start at $71,100 while Luxury editions begin at $79,100. The highest-priced variant, a Luxury+ edition, begins at $83,100.

