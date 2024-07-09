2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Gets 38 MPG Combined, Starts at $35,390

Mazda

Mazda has revealed specs and pricing for the 2025 CX-50, which includes a new hybrid powertrain.

The hybrid borrows its naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and trio of electric motors from the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

According to EPA estimates, the CX-50's hybrid system gets a combined 38 mpg; pricing starts at $35,390 for the entry-level Preferred trim.

Mazda's electrification efforts are currently woefully behind many of its competitors. With only the plug-in-hybrid CX-70 and CX-90 PHEV mid-size SUVs making up its electrified lineup, the automaker is looking to expand. With the introduction of the 2025 CX-50 Hybrid, Mazda is doing just that.

Borrowed Power

Back in 2021, Mazda announced that the CX-50 Hybrid would feature a Toyota-sourced powertrain, which earlier this year launched in the Chinese market featuring a setup borrowed from the RAV4 Hybrid.

We now know models sold in the United States will utilize the same system, which pairs a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a continuously variable automatic transmission, a battery pack, and a trio of electric motors. All-wheel drive is standard thanks to an electric motor powering the rear axle. According to Mazda, it was able to maximize cargo space by placing the hybrid's battery below the rear section of the floor.



The CX-50 Hybrid's combined power matches that of the RAV4, generating 219 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque on regular 87-octane pump fuel. According to EPA estimates, the Mazda's system is good for a combined 38 mpg, which beats out both nonhybrid CX-50s by a considerable margin. During our 75-mph highway fuel-economy test, the gas-only turbocharged CX-50 returned 29 mpg.

Hybrid's Price Premium

The 2025 CX-50 comes in three trim levels, with each being slightly more expensive compared with their nonhybrid counterparts. The CX-50 Hybrid's entry-level Preferred trim starts at $35,390—making it roughly $2000 more expensive than the similarly equipped nonhybrid model. The $38,820 Premium trim also mirrors the nonhybrid version but sets itself apart by adding an exclusive option for red leather seats. The Premium Plus starts at $41,470 and is visually distinguished by a unique set of 19-inch wheels.



Mazda also released pricing for the nonhybrid 2025 CX-50 lineup, which carries on unchanged from last year, although the $39,420 Turbo trim has been dropped. According to Mazda, 2025 CX-50 models are scheduled to begin arriving at dealerships next month, with hybrid models arriving closer to the end of the year.

