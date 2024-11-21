2025 Performance EV of the Year: Testing the Most Fun Electric Cars on the Road and the Track

DW Burnett

Tesla was incorporated in 2003, Nissan began selling the Leaf as a 2011 model, and reaching into antiquity, the electric horseless carriage appeared nearly 200 years ago, way before Karl Benz patented his internal-­combustion car. Yet today’s talk about electric vehicles is fixated on range, charging, tax incentives, local content requirements, and government regulations. The yawning maw of lithium-ion ennui.

Screw that. What matters is driving.

Road & Track’s second annual Performance Electric Vehicle of the Year (PEVOTY) event brought together seven of the latest superzappers to determine which two have pushed amp-based driving furthest forward. That’s one winner with a five-­figure price and one in six figures. Five came in under $100,000 and two over, with an entry each from Acura, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Lucid, Porsche, and Tesla.

The qualifying requirements here are straight­forward. Each machine had to be substantially evolved compared with what was on sale in 2023, but not necessarily all-new. Each had to be a true battery-fed electric, available in the U.S. by the end of 2024, and explicitly positioned with driving enjoyment as a fundamental goal.

Every one of the beasties that showed up had four driven wheels, at least two electric motors aboard, and batteries buried under the floor. There’s a formula for electric cars, and it’s dang-near universal.

This is a battle not of speed but of impressions. And if anything is going to leave an impression, it’s speed. With electrics now grading into track use, the testing for this year’s event involved course time.

With the R&T brain trust gathered in Hancock, New York, much of the structured comparison driving was on a looping 33.9-mile course up and through the rural Delaware River Valley. There’s not much elevation change, and the curves are gentle, but the road surface is smooth and the traffic light. The law-enforcement presence consisted mostly of New York City cops in Tahoes protecting the northernmost reaches of the city’s reservoir system.

Hancock’s big strategic advantage is an excessively large bank of eight EV chargers installed by the State of New York meant to serve a nearby highway exit but located in a town of fewer than 3500 ­residents. And they’re alongside eight Tesla Super­chargers. Convenience matters.

After running those loops, the circus moved to the town of Oneonta, where there’s a Starbucks, a Walmart, and a Buffalo Wild Wings adjacent to R&T’s base, a Courtyard by Marriott on the south side of I-88. There are also sufficient chargers to ensure juice for lapping at the New York Safety Track (NYST) in not-too-­distant Harpersfield.

NYST is mostly used for motorcycle training and instruction. It’s about 40 feet wide in most places, roughly the minimum width to satisfy FIA standards. Although, it’s fair to assume NYST is not on the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile’s radar. It shoves 18 turns and 450 feet of elevation change into only 2.2 miles. As low-key as any circuit in America, it’s lovely and heavily wooded with a straight long enough to act as an airplane landing strip for easy commuting. Editor-at-large Matt Farah set lap times in each machine because he’s not only quick but also eerily consistent.

The only criterion for judging is driver engagement. After driving and lapping, the decision came down to arguing over beers at B-Dubs. Range anxiety and charging times were not part of the discussion. More relevant were fun, responsiveness, and the thrill that comes with getting an opportunity to drive this machine, at this time, on this road, or on this track, the same criteria used in every R&T evaluation. Because what really matters about an electric vehicle has nothing to do with electricity.

The Cars





2024 Acura ZDX Type S

A stopgap until Honda’s in-house design is ready, Acura’s first EV rides on General Motors hardware (as does the Honda Prologue). The Type S badge denotes two high-power motors aided in application by the Performance Wheel & Tire trim.

Price as Tested

$76,450



Motors

2 permanent-magnet synchronous AC



Output

499 hp 544 lb-ft



Transmission

direct-drive



EPA Range

278 mi



Curb Weight

5938 lb



0–60 mph

4.3 sec

2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive

BMW hedged with the latest 5-series, offering gas and electric power on the same platform. As the highest EV trim in the range, the M60 blends traditional BMW virtues with almost as much power as the outgoing M5.

Price as Tested

$97,845

Motors

2 current-excited synchronous AC

Output

593 hp

586 lb-ft (605 w/boost)

Transmission

direct-drive



EPA Range

240 mi

Curb Weight

5225 lb

0–60 mph

3.3 sec

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

With a one-inch lift, all-weather tires, and body cladding paired with a monster rear spoiler, the Rally trim is Ford’s interpretation of the Lamborghini ­Huracán Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar recipe as applied to the Mach-E GT.



Price as Tested $64,585



Motors

2 permanent-magnet synchronous AC

Output

480 hp

700 lb-ft



Transmission

direct-drive



EPA Range 265 mi



Curb Weight 4972 lb

0–60 mph

3.3 sec

2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance

The Performance model expands on the Model 3’s recent refresh in classic factory-­tuned fashion with more power, bigger brakes, and stickier rubber. Track mode lets you tweak the front-to-rear power balance.

Price as Tested

$64,630



Motors

F: induction AC

R: permanent-magnet synchronous AC

Output

510 hp

547 lb-ft

Transmission

direct-drive

EPA Range

303 mi

Curb Weight

4046 lb

0–60 mph

2.8 sec

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The 5 N has the full skunkworks treatment, with extra body welds and seemingly endless custom settings. But all anyone talks about are the simulated gearshifts and engine noise, which are like an internal-­combustion cover band.

Price as Tested

$68,705



Motors

2 permanent-magnet synchronous AC



Output

601 hp (641 w/boost)

545 lb-ft (568 w/boost)



Transmission

direct-drive



EPA Range

221 mi



Curb Weight

4849 lb

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire

If the 819-hp Lucid Air Grand Touring isn’t enough, the Sapphire adds a second motor at the rear for about 51 percent more horsepower. It comes with every option, including massaging front seats, while retaining a handy range advantage.

Price as Tested

$250,500



Motors

3 permanent-magnet synchronous AC



Output

1234 hp

1430 lb-ft



Transmission

direct-drive



EPA Range

427 mi



Curb Weight

5345 lb



0–60 mph

2.1 sec

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

Porsche reserves the GT badge for its most track-focused cars. In the Taycan that includes aerodynamic tweaks and beefed-up driveline parts, such as a higher-­voltage inverter.

Price as Tested

$245,660

Motors

2 permanent-magnet synchronous AC

Output

777 hp (1019 w/boost)

855 lb-ft (914 w/boost)



Transmission

F: direct-drive

R: 2-speed automatic

EPA Range

276 mi

Curb Weight

5203 lb

0–60 mph

1.9 sec

Under $100,000

Acura ZDX Type S (Lap Time: 1:49.0): In last year’s Performance Car of the Year competition, the Integra Type S earned glory for the species. The 499-hp ZDX Type S, though, could hardly be more different. And in the context of this competition, it was out of place. “For most sane drivers,” concluded editor-at-large A.J. Baime, “the Acura feels like a great car. But it lacks the punch of, say, the BMW.”

Despite some cabin goofiness—stop with the white leather!—the logic of the $76,450 ZDX Type S as an everyday hauler is obvious. It’s roomy, quiet, and great at cruising. But the brake pads (likely already worn from previous press loans) in those big Brembo front calipers literally disintegrated after a couple of hard laps. Acura set expectations high, but the ZDX isn’t the Type S that R&T craves.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive (Lap Time: 1:42.6): Upright and so much a BMW 5-series, the $97,845 i5 M60 has a stateliness the others lack. “If they are going for ‘fast executive sedan,’ then bull’s-eye!” noted Farah. While the BMW earned respect, it got little love. “It feels really wide and heavy,” wrote executive editor Mike Austin. “And there’s not a lot of talk from the front wheels.”

With 593 hp aboard, the BMW is quick despite its 5225-pound bulk. Testing has it ripping to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. In the electron universe, that’s not that quick compared with, say, Hyundai’s less pricey Ioniq 5 N. And even with “iconic sounds” being pumped into the cockpit during that acceleration, the i5 never engages the driver at the level a BMW should. It’s aloof instead of eager. “This car feels so... normal,” contended editor-in-chief Daniel Pund. “It’s more like a competent luxury car than a serious performance machine.”

Baime had one request: “Turn off the ‘iconic sounds’! They’re horrible!”

Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally (Lap Time: 1:50.2): With its Colin McRae vibe, the 480-hp Mach-E Rally is instantly lovable. It begs to grind along gravel paths. But those aren’t part of this assessment. Right vehicle, wrong venue.

“Let’s have more under-tired cars!” Austin declared. “So playful and progressive, plus honest-­to-goodness steering feel. I enjoyed driving the Mach-E Rally much more than I expected.”

“Full-on weird,” Pund said. “The whole concept of it. But I like weird. The idea a decade ago that there would be an electric, off-road-focused Mustang SUV would have been utterly insane. And it is.” For the right weirdo, this $64,585 Ford is wonderful. But even R&T isn’t quite that weird.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (Lap Time: 1:37.8): This car has no business being this good. The Ioniq 5 N is maybe a bit too wide, and the styling is pure Eighties Adidas shoebox, but it is engaging like no other electric. Even though some of its best trickery is, in fact, trickery.

“What immediately separates this car from the pack is its ability to meaningfully change its entire character through drive modes,” Farah asserted. “And those seem infinite.”

Tesla Model 3 Performance (Lap Time: 1:40.4): The 2024 update of the Model 3 is mostly details. But details accumulate. “This is the best Tesla I’ve driven by quite a lot,” Farah said. “It’s the right size and shape for a back road. The low cowl gives McLaren vibes. And it’s just fast enough to feel quick, but not fast enough to make me sick.”

What’s new about the $64,630 510-hp Model 3 Performance is mostly better. The once unmoored suspension has been tautened, and the steering now has some connection to the steering wheel. It feels like a serious sporty thing. What’s the same about it is that it’s frustrating. “The ride quality is improved but still feels flinty,” Austin grumbled. “Wind noise is also bad.” And now, Hyundai has out-Tesla’d Tesla on gimmickry, adding theatrical elements that connect with performance.

Yeah, it still needs to be shifted into gear through the single gigantic screen, and many graphics now look dated. The interior is better looking, but the human/machine interface is still so 2018. It’s time for Elon Musk to spend the money to develop a new generation of more engaging Teslas. Even though this one is a step forward.

Over $100,000

Lucid Air Sapphire (Lap Time: 1:35.6): At the end of NYST’s straight, the 1234-hp three-motor Air Sapphire hit a maximum velocity of 147.3 mph. That’s 6.3 mph faster than the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT saw on any lap and more than 20 mph up on everything else at this year’s competition. It’s otherworldly. And that other world spits on the grave of Sir Isaac Newton.

“I’ve never experienced a more effortless power­train,” said associate editor Lucas Bell. “The trip from 30 to 120 mph is over in a second. And that you can do that while getting a decent deep-tissue massage is plain silly.” Channeling Muhammad Ali, digital director Aaron Brown observed that the Sapphire “floats like a butterfly and hits like a three-ton bee.”

Despite that wicked speed on the straights, the Lucid can’t hang with the Taycan in the corners. In compensation, it rides better, has a roomy rear seat, and does everything else near perfectly. For some buyers in the tough $250,000 all-electric market segment, the Lucid will be more attractive than the Porsche. “The Lucid Air may be a better Tesla,” Farah declared, “but it’s not a better Porsche.”

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (Lap Time: 1:33.0): The 1019-hp Taycan Turbo GT may not be the best car in the world, but, irrespective of electric or combustion powertrains, it’s on the short list. And it’s a significantly better car than the Taycan Turbo S that swept last year’s competition.

The Turbo GT sticks in corners that cow lesser machines and delivers glorious feedback to the driver. The only factory Porsches with more power raced in the Can-Am series. That it’s all-electric is incidental to its excellence. “All the other cars are playing checkers,” Baime concluded. “And the Porsche is playing chess.” It’s grandmaster-level awesome. Fearless leader Pund said, “It’s absolutely bonkers. Like ‘I can’t believe they sell this to the public’ bonkers.”

2025 Performance EV of the Year Winners:

Over $100,000: Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

Under $100,000: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Kia EV6 GT: The Inaugural PEVOTY Winner Returns

The Performance EV of the Year test was created to answer one simple question: Can EVs be legitimately fun cars to drive? Not just quick and impressive, but fun. To Road & Track’s relief, the answer is a resounding yes. Last year’s unanimous under-$100,000 winner, the Kia EV6 GT, is a great example. The 576-hp curvy wagon is livelier up a mountain road than many sports cars. But how would it survive the rigors of the real world? Would the ride, which felt supple on Angeles Crest Highway, turn flinty traversing Midwest potholes? How are the ergonomics for everyday use? And how about that range and charging speed? It’s outside the scope of PEVOTY but not outside our interest. The R&T staff has been finding answers to those questions thanks to the long-term loan of a $63,525 Runway Red example. And what better way to bookend our time with the long-term EV6 GT than to get an idea of how last year’s PEVOTY winner stacks up to this year’s contenders? Associate editor Lucas Bell drove the EV6 GT the 600 or so miles from its temporary home in Detroit to the site of this year’s competition in upstate New York. You can read about that trip here.

–Daniel Pund

