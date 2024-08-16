The 2025 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years Is a Turbo S With Throwback Seats

Porsche

Porsche has been mounting turbochargers on flat-sixes in the back of 911s since 1974. That makes 2024 the 50th anniversary of forced induction in the brand's signature rear-engined sports car, so the automaker is celebrating the way Porsche celebrates most things: a run of special edition cars. The latest one is a new 911 model line called 911 Turbo 50 Years, but it should look familiar: it's largely a variant of the existing 911 Turbo S.

The Turbo 50 Years is a more subtle retro-look Porsche than the Sport Classic unveiled in 2022, as it forgoes that car's ducktail spoiler and five-spoke wheels for the more typical shape of a Turbo S. The Turbo 50 Years does come with a side decal pack that pays tribute to the first 911 RSR Turbo concept shown in 1973; an optional Heritage Design Pack adds a number lollipop over a base color of Aventurine Green Metallic for an even more vintage-spec look.

Pop into the car, and you'll find the throwback look continues with seats and door panels finished in tartan. Inside and out, contrasting elements are now finished in the new Porsche Turbo line signature color. (That shade of gray, Turbonite, is also featured on the badges of Turbo-designated models across the brand's lineup.)

Unlike the stellar Sport Classic, the 911 Turbo 50 Years comes with neither a ducktail nor a manual transmission. That means this is an wide-bodied 911 packing 640 horsepower from a turbocharged 3.7-liter flat four, attached to an eight-speed PDK transmission and the brand's torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system. Additional standard equipment components on Turbo 50 Years models include a standard adaptive suspension that sits 10 mm lower than the base car and a front axle lift device.

For the most part, this is largely a special-looking version of the existing 911 Turbo S. That means it should be an excellent grand tourer with horsepower to spare, although enthusiasts looking for a more engaging experience would be better off looking for the track-ready 911 GT3.

911 Turbo 50 Years production is capped at a fitting 1,974 units; MSRP starts at $261,100 before a $1,995 delivery fee, a premium of more than $30,000 over the standard 911 Turbo S. The cars should reach customers later this year, just in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first turbocharged 911s.

