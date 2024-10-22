2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Packed with Tech and Trickery

Porsche

Porsche revamped its mighty range-topping Panamera last year, but it has taken until now to flesh out the third-generation lineup. New this year is the Panamera GTS with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 and three more versions of the E-Hybrid. Two of these are based on the 2.9-liter V-6 engine—the other defies all logic.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid is top dog in Panamera Town, where it makes a righteous 771 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of grunt. That power derives from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that alone is good 591 horses and 590 pound-feet, and that's supplemented with a 187-hp electric motor that cranks out another 331 pound-feet. The electric power is anything but fleeting, as it's supported by what we estimate to be a 21.8-kWh plug-in battery that either gives it a C/D-estimated 40 miles of all-electric range or can support the gas engine to deliver the combined max output for a good long while. It's sandwiched between the engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, so the electric power still flows through the gearbox.

This also paves the way for Porsche Active Ride (PAR), a new active ride setup that takes full advantage of the 400-volt hybrid system. Consisting of a two-valve damper, a single-chamber air spring, and a motor-pump unit at each corner, PAR's mission is to keep the body absolutely flat despite the various forces that act upon it. That means zero roll, but also zero squat and dive. Imagine a car that can manage all that from a primary ride standpoint but still has the damping control to deal with secondary impacts. It is eerily beautiful and is the standard fitment on the Turbo S E-Hybrid.

We're less convinced by Active Ride's so-called "helicopter mode" that's allowed in the Comfort and Normal settings, so named because it leans the body forward as you move off, tips back as you brake, and leans into turns slightly. This seems like a parlor trick because it is so weird but also because it can be deactivated in the infotainment menus and doesn't appear at all in Sport or Sport Plus modes. Still, it does show the full potential of such a system, and if we'd had more than a few hours in the car we might've gotten to like it. As it was, we mainly left it off because time was short, and we had plans.

As you open the door, the car rises abruptly some 2.2 inches. It's startling at first because it happens in a second, but that also means it's over and done with before it matters. The two-plus-inch lift is appreciated in a car this low, and it drops back down (more slowly) when all the doors are closed. Once underway, the car doesn't roll one iota in response to corners, and the headlights don't dip under braking. The suspension feels normal in response to everyday lumps and cracks in that you feel them, but the attendant overlying first order motion is essentially gone. This is due to the Skyhook principal, in which the body is assumed to be flat as impacts are taking place and damped out. This works far better here than other implementations of Skyhook, because here the body actually is flat.

Ramp up the pace and the big Porsche obliges like never before. The steering is nicely weighted as you turn in, but the only roll you notice is from the meager compression of the big tires, sized 275/35R-21 in front and 325/30R-21 out back. They grip like anything through the corners, and as you pile on the power and unwind the steering it's like being shot out of a cannon. In Sport Plus mode the car is lowered up to 1.4 inches, further increasing grip potential as the static negative camber is greater at this lower height.

The standard cross-drilled carbon-ceramic rotors are pinched by 10-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, and they're ready to haul you down smartly as you approach the next bend. Don't expect them to cause the nose to dive, because they won't. We're not sure what this means for measured cornering g or braking distance, but we expect some improvement. After all, any system that prevents roll or dive is doing so by loading the normally unloaded tire, which should absolutely improve performance.

In calmer driving, the Porsche Turbo S E-Hybrid can invoke a reasonable facsimile of an electric vehicle. Putting the drive mode into Electric, the car prioritizes battery use. The estimated 40 miles of electric range represents real capability, such as you might see in a normal day of errand running. In fact, we drove the 33 miles from Santa Ana, California, to LAX on a full battery, and when we got there, we still had 13 miles left. Had we been at home, we'd have simply topped up again, and the cycle would repeat. The battery can recharge on a Level 2 charger at up to 11.0 kilowatts, which is enough to nicely max out a NEMA 14-50 9.6-kW charger like ours.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid is like any other new third-gen Panamera, except it has more standard equipment. Porsche Active Ride is of course the big one, but you also get those Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, rear-axle steering, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus. Our car also came standard with center lock wheels, but you get normal ones as a zero-cost option. Inside, the main big-ticket option of note is a $5940 Burmeister 3D stereo, and you can of course add heated this, ventilated that, and four-zone carbon-fiber eucalyptus InnoDrive the other to your heart's (and budget's) content. The Turbo S E-Hybrid starts at $228,495, so choose wisely.

Whatever you spend, with the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid you are going to get a Porsche that's packed with compelling driving tech and suspension trickery. It's a 771-hp monster, but driven more sedately it's also a capable plug-in hybrid with decent range that's usable day in and day out. We'll take that.

