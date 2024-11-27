2025 Rivian R1S debuts tri-motor variant with blistering speed

As Rivian gets closer to expanding its model lineup with the smaller R2 and R3 (and R3X) in 2026, it's focusing on improving the models currently on sale, namely the R1T and R1S.

The EV startup's electric truck and full-size SUV continue to receive updates with the latest Generation 2 software and new electric motor configurations. This month, the brand officially listed its Tri-Motor variant on the R1S Shop on the Rivian website.

The R1T and R1S will offer a Quad option in 2025. At a roundtable last week at Rivian's Venice Space with CEO RJ Scaringe, he said, "Launching three vehicles at the same time was really challenging." This was his explanation for why the R2 — a more accessible size- and price-wise SUV — didn't launch with the initial models three years ago.

2025 Rivian R1S Dual-Motor. Sasha Lekach

What does Tri-Motor mean?

As the name implies, there are three motors on the EV with one on the front axle and two on the back. The Dual has one motor both front and back. The motors were all built in-house.

The Tri will eventually have three battery packs to choose from as well, named Max, Large, and Standard (now a lithium iron phosphate battery), but only the Max battery with AWD is currently available. The new battery pack was designed to be more efficient thanks to fewer parts and weigh 155 pounds less than its predecessor.

The extra power of the Tri-Motor helps it feel more agile

2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor. Sasha Lekach

While it's visually hard to distinguish the two, the key differences became apparent after driving the Dual-Motor with the Max battery pack for a week in the Bay Area and then spending an afternoon in the Malibu, California hills with a Tri-Motor equipped with the Max battery.

The most noticeable difference was the perkiness of such a huge SUV. The R1S weighs over 6,400 pounds with two motors or over 6,800 pounds with a third motor added, but its instant torque and well-balanced layout make it feel as light as the Dual-Motor model. Accelerating from a stop was the most obvious change, with the pick-up as instantaneous as on smaller EVs. In the Dual, the heaviness of the massive 16+ foot-long ute was always present.

Handling prowess and power figures make the Tri-Motor a clear performance winner

On tight turns and curvy roads, both uphill and down, the R1S Tri handled effortlessly, especially in Sport mode and with other customizable settings finessed for on-road mountain driving. As both are part of the Gen 2 update, both have a new suspension system which contributes to the sporty drive feel.

The new Tri with Max battery delivers impressive performance specs that set it apart. It offers 370 miles of range compared to 410 miles for the Dual, but significantly outshines it in power, boasting 1,103 pound-feet of torque and 850 horsepower versus 610 lb-ft and 665 hp. Additionally, the Tri accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, edging out the Dual's 3.4 seconds.

2025 Rivian R1S. Rivian

Launch mode helps the weighty SUV take off

With the Tri-Motor configuration, Rivian gets its very own Launch Mode on the R1 lineup. Accessible through Sport Mode, the racing feature pushes the Tri to under 3 seconds from zero mph and films the experience on the front camera. Look for the checkered flag, which really leans into the racing motif.

2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor interior. Sasha Lekach

A costly upgrade

The cost difference is also startling with the additional motor. The Tri-Motor the R1S starts at $108,900 while the Dual starts at $75,900 with the Standard battery, $86,000 with the Large, and $89,900 with the Max.

Interior updates are part of the upgrade, so it's more justified as the R1S evolves int oa six-figure luxury SUV. The new "Ascend" inside includes quilted seats, plaid floormats, and a bronze finish throughout. There are wood finishes available on the front dash. also

2025 Rivian R1S Rivian

The same proprietary software and overly-touchscreen-reliant infotainment system is featured on the R1S Tri — along with the same problems and shortcomings, something chief software officer Wassym Bensaid is well aware of.

During a morning session with Bensaid in Venice last week, he said, "It's important for us to improve performance for Gen 2 along with Gen 1." While the focus has been on the new software improvements of Gen 2, there are still all the first editions rocking the Gen 1 software. Rivian promises to not leave early adopters behind despite hardware limitations.

Final thoughts

For those itching for better performance for a Rivian, the Tri-Motor variants scratch that need – especially as the wait for the Quad version drags into 2025 and the newer models aren't expected until 2026 at the soonest. But with more performance comes more cost and range sacrifice. For those waiting for the more rugged (and smaller and economical) R3X or R2, this can be an expensive holdover.

