2025 Tesla Model Y Is Going into Production Almost Immediately in Europe

Production of the 2025 Tesla Model Y Juniper is scheduled to begin just about immediately, according to the German publication Handelsblatt.

Employees at Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin were reportedly notified of the product launch today, Monday, January 13, and production is set to start as early as Tuesday.

But, although the first European models will roll off the production line this week, we'll have to wait a bit longer for North American delivery.

The Tesla Model Y was the fourth biggest-selling car in the United States last year, behind only the Ford F-series pickup, the Chevy Silverado pickup, and the Toyota RAV4. Last week, Tesla quietly revealed the facelifted version on its China consumer site. According to a report by the German publication Handelsblatt, the automaker is wasting no time before starting production on the updated model.

According to the report, the first European models could roll off the production line as early as tomorrow, January 14. The report mentions that employees at the factory were notified of the development today.



A separate report from the Australian publication Drive says that the facelifted Model Y won't arrive Down Under until May of this year. As for North America, we'll have to wait a bit longer to get our hands on the Y, as there's no official word from Tesla yet.

Updates to the Y follow closely with those given to the Model 3 sedan last year. That includes a revised front end with a new bumper and headlight assembly as well as a new taillamp that spans the Y's hatchback. Inside, the Y looks to get the same improved material quality as the 3 but manages to avoid ditching the turn-signal stalk—a move we greatly appreciate.

U.S. pricing still hasn't been announced, but we don't expect to see a drastic departure from the $44,630 price of the current model.

