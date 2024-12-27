2025 Toyota Camry: The new generation challenges the midsize sedan segment like never before

First introduced in 1983, the Toyota Camry has stood the test of time and remains one of the best-selling sedans to date. Its entry into the model year marked the end for the rear-wheel-drive Toyota Corona and the beginning of a new era. As the 2025 model hits dealerships, the Toyota Camry enters its ninth generation and will challenge competing midsize sedans like never before.

Toyota Camry enters the 2025 model year with a complete redesign

As with every new generation, the 2025 Toyota Camry received a complete overhaul to its styling, cabin, and powertrain options. The restyled midsize sedan comes in four trim levels, all of which feature a standard hybrid powertrain.

You read that right. Toyota has officially ditched the four-cylinder and V6 engine options altogether. The Camry arrives as a hybrid-only affair for the 2025 model year. That hybrid powertrain comes with standard front or available all-wheel drive.

2025 Toyota Camry XSEToyota

The 2025 Toyota Camry starts at $28,400 MSRP, which is actually cheaper than the base hybrid Camry from the 2024 model year. The top-spec XSE model starts at $34,600 MSRP, making it one of the more affordable fully loaded hybrid midsize sedans on the market.

Toyota Camry’s redesign puts athleticism at the forefront

Designed by CALTY’s Newport Beach and Anne Arbor studios, the 2025 Toyota Camry brings a distinctive look to a segment that normally gets put on the back burner. A hammerhead front end comes complemented by LED headlights and the new sedan features an athletic style with sleek lines and subtle, yet satisfying, curves.

The LE and XLE trim levels feature a horizontal bar front grille in a black and dark gray metallic finish respectively. The base LE rolls out on 16-inch wheels designed to maximize efficiency, while the XLE features more athletic 18-inch wheels.

2025 Toyota Camry Toyota

The sporty SE and XSE models boast an entirely different look, with a sport-mesh grille, functional front-side air ducts, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. A dual-tip exhaust comes standard and adds to the sport-inspired demeanor. The SE rides on 18-inch wheels, while the XSE stands tall on even bigger athletic 19-inch wheels.

The 2025 Toyota Camry is available in a number of exterior color options, but it’s the XSE that truly stands out. The top-spec model is available with two-tone color options that complement its laidback athleticism.

Interior space and comfort comes standard in the Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry’s cabin has been completely revamped for the 2025 model year with a redesigned interior that puts the spotlight on more of an open concept compared to the previous generation. Refined materials are the standard but vary across trim levels.

The base Camry LE features an interior inspired by ocean waves, with the pattern embossed in the fabric upholstery. The XLE trim marks the first time the Camry comes with a combination of leather and microfiber trim. The SE features SofTex-trimmed seats with white accents, while the XSE includes a leather-trimmed interior. The XSE model is also available with two interior color options: Cockpit Red or black with blue-lined perforations.

2025 Toyota Camry XSE Interior in Cockpit RedToyota

Seat comfort has also improved across all trim levels thanks to the efforts of Toyota’s engineers. By changing the shape and density of the cushion and increasing the overall length, the seats make longer drives more tolerable. Heated front seats come standard in the XLE and XSE trims, while ventilated front seats are optional.

As anticipated for a 2025 hybrid, push-button start is included as a standard feature, alongside dual-zone automatic climate control. Rear air vents are also standard, a convenience often missing in many midsize sedans. Notably, the 2025 model year introduces a power tilt-and-slide panoramic roof with a power-retractable sunshade as an option for the Camry.

All-new Toyota Camry sets the standard for midsize sedan technology

The 2025 Toyota Camry is all about setting standards, and it makes no exception for technology. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on all trim levels, as does a wireless smartphone charging pad. The LE and SE trims feature an eight-inch touchscreen display, while the XLE and XSE boast a 12.3-inch display paired with a JBL premium audio system.

In addition to its smartphone compatibility, the 2025 Toyota Camry features a total of five USB ports, with three in the front and two in the back. The XLE and XSE trims are available with a 10-inch HUD that includes vital information, like speed, navigation, and warning indicators.

Toyota doesn’t cut corners when it comes to safety, and the 2025 Camry is the best example of that. The all-new Camry features Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, as well as a standard Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert across all trim levels. Some additional optional safety systems include Lane Change Assist, Front Cross-Traffic Alert, and Traffic Jam Assist.

2025 Toyota Camry gets a 225-HP hybrid base powertrain

The Toyota Camry has never been the most thrilling model, but for its price, comfort, and efficiency, it was a hard sedan to beat. Packing it with a V6 engine would get you the power you wanted, but at what cost?

Thankfully, performance isn’t an issue in the 2025 Toyota Camry. The base hybrid powertrain consists of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that delivers 225 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque paired with a front-wheel drive configuration.

2025 Toyota Camry SEToyota

Upgrading to all-wheel drive will add another electric motor that powers the rear wheels and gives a slight boost to performance, bringing the Camry’s setup to 232 horsepower for an additional $1,525. Given the Camry's affordable pricing, we'd say all-wheel drive is worth the extra cost.

Fuel economy varies among trim levels. The base Camry LE rolls out on 16-inch wheels and boasts the best mpg, up to an EPA-estimated 53 city and 50 highway. The SE and XLE trims earn up to 48 city and 47 highway mpg thanks to their 18-inch wheels while the range-topping XSE rides on 19-inch wheels but earns the same fuel economy.

Toyota hasn’t said anything about a Prime, or plug-in hybrid version, of the 2025 Camry just yet. Considering the Prius and RAV4 have PHEV options, we’d expect the Camry, given its popularity, will see a plug-in hybrid trim level at some point this generation.

The 2025 Toyota Camry could represent a shift in the segment as a whole

Toyota’s shift to only offering hybrid powertrains in their best-selling sedan could set a new trend for the segment as a whole. The Toyota Camry has been dominant for years, so much so that some automakers have cut their midsize sedan offerings completely. Currently, the Hyundai Sonata and Honda Accord are the only two true competitors. The Nissan Altima doesn’t even have a hybrid powertrain, and it’s scheduled to leave the roster following the 2026 model year.

2025 Toyota Camry XLEToyota

While efficiency regulations might be up in the air with the incoming administration, the shift to more eco-friendly models continues going strong across the entire automotive industry. On top of that, Toyota tends to act as a trendsetter. Don’t be surprised if we see more competitors go completely hybrid, or just make the jump to electric, over the next couple of years.

Final thoughts

Toyota is the OG when it comes to hybrid powertrains, and it was only a matter of time before the ever-popular Camry ditched its ICE-only options. According to sales numbers, the redesigned hybrid Camry is performing well, outselling the Corolla and Prius with ease.

If Toyota can figure out the whole electrification thing, an all-electric Camry could be one of the few sedans to really challenge the Tesla Model 3 - but we aren’t there just yet. The Camry has dominated its segment for over 20 years and it’s high time the midsize sedan took on a new challenge.

