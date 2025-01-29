Is the 2025 Toyota Camry really worth $28,700?

Mazda has recently discontinued the gorgeous Mazda6, Subaru has announced that 2025 will be the last model year for the legendary Legacy, and the Volkswagen Passat is no longer available to North American buyers. From domestic brands, the Chevrolet Malibu, the Cadillac CT4, and the CT5 are the only non-EV sedans still being offered – although they will soon be joined by the four-door version of the all-new Dodge Charger.

Nowadays, most buyers have become obsessed with crossovers. Whether it be their lifted ride height, wagon-like cargo space, capable all-wheel drive, or simply the enhanced bravado associated with the body style, every buyer has their own reasons for preferring crossovers over traditional cars like sedans, coupés, and station wagons.

2025 Toyota Camry SE AWDToyota

Unfortunately, for those who still recognize and appreciate the fact that sedans can offer relatively similar convenience and functionality without compromising driving dynamics, it seems like more traditional cars disappear from our market with each year that passes by.

Despite the fact that most manufacturers are transitioning their focus away from traditional cars and instead towards crossovers and innovative EV technology, there are still a handful of new mid-size sedans available in America.

The Toyota Camry, which has long represented the gold standard of its class, gets an edgy facelift for 2025 and updated powertrains. Let's take a look at how well it stands its ground against direct rivals in the increasingly cutthroat mid-size sedan segment.

2025 Toyota Camry XSE AWDToyota

The 2025 Toyota Camry's standard packaging is unparalleled within its segment

Coming in at $28,700, the Toyota Camry LE may not be the least expensive base model in its class, but it is the least expensive hybrid. That's because for 2025, the 2.5-litre, 225-horsepower, gas/electric hybrid engine is the sole powertrain available across the entire Camry lineup. Front-wheel drive comes standard, but all-wheel drive is optional across all trims.

In base front-wheel drive form, the Camry LE not only benefits from increased horsepower compared to every single one of its rivals but also substantially greater fuel economy. Whereas each of the Camry's immediate competitors gets an EPA-rated fuel economy of somewhere between 30 and 35 miles per gallon (city/highway combined) in base model form, the Camry LE benefits from a staggering 51-mile-per-gallon combined rating when equipped with standard front-wheel drive.

2025 Toyota Camry SE AWDToyota

You'd think with more power and superior fuel economy, the base Camry LE would start at a significantly higher price point than rival base models, but that's not entirely true.

The Honda Accord LX starts at $28,295 with 192 horsepower and 32 mpg combined, the Kia K5 LXS FWD starts at $27,190 with 191 horsepower and 30 mpg combined, the Hyundai Sonata SE starts at $26,800 with 191 horsepower 32 mpg combined, and the Nissan Altima S FWD starts at $27,000 with 188 horsepower and 32 mpg combined.

While the Toyota does sit atop that list in terms of base MSRP, it's not up there by a huge margin, especially considering the extra value associated with that premium.

One exception, however, is the 2025 Subaru Legacy Base, which starts at just $25,010. Its technical specifications are similar to the rest of the bunch, with an 182-horsepower, 2.5-litre four-cylinder, and a combined fuel economy rating of 30 miles per gallon. It also comes standard with all-wheel drive, unlike any other model in this segment.

2025 Toyota Camry SE AWDToyota

Which of the Camry's rivals is most competitive?

When looking at the Camry's direct competition, it quickly becomes obvious that some of its rivals are not quite as competitive within the segment. The Chevrolet Malibu, for example, which is somehow still being produced for the 2025 model year and has remained relatively unchanged since 2016, has a starting MSRP of $26,995.

It packs a comparably sluggish, 163-horsepower turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder paired with a dreadful continuously variable transmission. Its fuel economy is also on the low end of the segment's scale, with a combined rating of 30 miles per gallon. Despite all this, it's not even the least expensive option.

So, if most of the Camry's base model rivals offer notably less technical value for not much less money, are any of them really worth considering as alternatives? Well, that depends on your individual priorities.

Hyundai Sonata N-LineHyundai

If you truly cannot stand the thought of driving a vehicle equipped with a CVT every day, you are not alone. Although almost every option in this segment uses a CVT, there are two outliers. For those buyers out there who opt for a sedan over a crossover because they actually enjoy the "chore" of driving, the Hyundai Sonata and Kia K5's conventional eight-speed automatic transmissions might win over your hearts.

For even more excitement, the Sonata is available in "N-Line" trim, and the K5 is available in "GT" form. Both pack an identical 290-horsepower punch from a turbocharged 2.5-litre four-cylinder, and both swap out the traditional automatic for eight-speed dual-clutch gearboxes for improved driver engagement.

Subaru Legacy SportSubaru

Alternatively, you might live somewhere prone to inclement weather, and the year-round confidence of all-wheel drive is a must-have feature. With the lowest starting MSRP in its segment, the $25,010 base model 2025 Subaru Legacy comes standard with Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel drive system.

Even if you aren't willing to settle for the most basic model, the upgraded Legacy Premium starts at $27,310, which is still over $1,000 less expensive than the Camry. It includes upgrades like an 11.6-inch MultiMedia Plus display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-way power driver's seat, the All-Weather Package with heated front seats, Subaru Starlink safety and security, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

2025 Toyota Camry SE AWDToyota

Final thoughts

Quite possibly, more now than ever before, the Toyota Camry offers ridiculous value amongst its mid-size sedan classmates. That's not to say other options aren't worth considering, and rivals such as the Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5, and Subaru Legacy offer unique value propositions depending on what specific buyers prioritize and prefer.

If you're a savvy buyer and resale value is of great concern to you, it's hard to go wrong with the Camry there as well. The Honda Accord is also a safe bet, considering Kelley Blue Book ranked it among the top resale brands in 2024. However, Toyota and Lexus were ranked the top brands overall.

2025 Toyota Camry SE AWDToyota

Overall, the 2025 Toyota Camry certainly justifies its price point, offering superior power and fuel efficiency when compared to similarly-priced rivals. Its new face, albeit heavily reminiscent of the Ferrari Purosangue, keeps things fresh for the new model year, and optional all-wheel drive is a major bonus.

Do you have a favorite on this list, if not the Camry? Would you be satisfied with the Camry's hybrid-only powertrain equipment, or do you miss the old-school 3.5-litre V6? Let us know how you feel in the comments. We love to hear from you!

