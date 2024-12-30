2025 Toyota Crown Signia review: Too much of a good thing?

The Toyota Crown first appeared on our shores as an early Japanese import in the 1950s. Back in 1957, it was known as the Toyopet Crown, and it helped establish Toyota’s foothold in our market. Back then, it was a simple, small, petrol-powered sedan, but now the Crown has grown into a tech-filled sedan/crossover mix with a hybrid powertrain.

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia cuts a fine line between Lexus and Toyota in terms of tech, luxury, and even pricing. In some ways, it makes up for the fairly recent loss of the larger-than-Camry Toyota Avalon as a powerhouse of tech, with plenty of gusto for most. I had it for a week, and I have mixed feelings.

Et tu Lexus?

Believe it or not, the powertrain for the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia comes directly from the Lexus RX350h, which is a bit mind-boggling as the two are very close in price. The 2025 Lexus 350h has a base price of $49,400. Base prices for the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia hover around $44,000 for the base XLE but reach approximately $48,000 for the Limited Crown Signia.

This is where you have to draw a pencil-thin line between Lexus and Toyota. You are essentially getting a Lexus wagon, or a crossover if you prefer. If you’re okay without the Lexus badge, this might be an easy decision for people who are looking for a luxurious, efficient wagon in the United States.

Old power for a new wagon?

Despite its impressive interior technology and design, the Crown Signia's powertrain features older technology. The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia uses Toyota’s fourth-generation hybrid system, even though the Prius and Camry use the much smoother fifth-generation hybrid system. The disparity shows, especially in how the system accelerates and sounds.

The 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine produces 180 horsepower on its own, but adding the electric motor brings it to a combined 240 hp, which is just enough. 0 to 60 mph takes about seven seconds, but it’s a long seven seconds. Pushing a vehicle that weighs over 4,200 lbs requires some serious revs, which is where the issue lies.

This system uses an E-CVT, which is unlike a regular continuously variable transmission (CVT) in that it uses a planetary gear setup with the electric motors, rather than a pulley setup. Toyota has had great success with this system, but it makes a lot of racket - which can be a problem for some.

The driving experience is almost perfect

Push down on the accelerator, and you’re rewarded by an audio mass of engine groan that you wouldn't expect out of something this refined. As it winds up, the noise in the cabin is noticeable beyond what is normal, and it peaks quickly as the engine’s RPM is held until you get to the desired speed. That’s what I mean by a long seven-second run to 60 mph.

Everything else is on the verge of being outstanding. The steering is weighted beautifully, and it goes exactly where you point it. Body roll is light, and it is fairly rewarding around corners. Braking is also top-notch, with the regenerative system taking the brunt of the work as the Signia slows rapidly.

The ride is where you feel the Lexus DNA. It’s a very comfortable place to be once the engine is done with its grumpy yawn. The highway ride is almost European in terms of being firm, yet it soaks up road imperfections with little drama. The 21-inch wheels might look nice, but smaller wheels would help soften the ride for those who are sensitive. Everyone remarked positively about the interior comfort and abundant amenities.

Honestly, the new Toyota Camry feels less buzzy and less frantic when accelerating, so I’m at a loss as to why Toyota opted to keep the older system in a premium vehicle. Perhaps it has to do with the vehicle's heft. Even with its two-plus-ton weight, the Crown Signia nets an impressive EPA-estimated 39 mpg city, 37 mpg highway, and 38 mpg combined rating.

Like all Toyotas sporting the hybrid setup, this one has a unique AWD system too. An electric motor powers the rear wheels and can occasionally send up to 70 percent of the power back there. It’s not a 4x4 system, and there is no provision to conquer anything other than snowy highways and backcountry roads.

Tech overload is an omnipresent feeling

There’s a lot going on inside the Crown, and most of it is impressive. The standard safety system has been upgraded to Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0), which includes a better forward-facing camera with higher resolution and wider angles. The improved radar sensor now has a longer and wider field of view, and OTA updates should help the car keep up with changing safety updates.

The Limited trim has such a full roster of technology, that a bullet-point list best helps get the point of "tech overload" across:

Panoramic view monitor

Lane change assist

Traffic jam assist

Front cross-traffic alert

Outer mirrors with puddle lights

Front and rear parking assist with automatic braking

Panoramic fixed-glass roof with power sunshade

Heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats

21-inch, dark gray metallic alloy wheels with a 7-twin-spoke design

12.3-in infotainment touchscreen featuring Toyota Audio’s multimedia system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

The oodles of Lexus-like tech make the Crown Signia an even more compelling choice in Toyota's lineup, but there’s a small fly in the ointment here as well. My main issue is the Driver Monitor Camera (DMC), as it, combined with other safety nannies, can be grating on your soul. Simply put, it beeps at you far too often. If you look over your shoulder to make a turn, it beeps. When you’re near a car in traffic and looking around to change lanes, it beeps yet again.

Toyota prides itself on driver safety, but the constant beeping is nothing new. I think these systems go too far, frustrating the driver. Some systems can be defeated, but they reboot when you start the vehicle, which adds to the frustration.

The biggest perk - outstanding design all around

Many journalists agree that the Signia is a wagon but are fine if people insist on calling it a crossover or an SUV. Part of that has to do with the adoration of its design, and I agree that it's a beautiful car, especially in how utilitarian it is.

Given its wagon design, the Signia is much more comfortable than the sedan, and the Limited offers 24.8 cubic feet of space behind the second row with a maximum of 66.1 cu-ft of cargo space. That’s better than the Lexus NX and RX.

Based on looks alone, I would say that this vehicle is a bit dashing, and in the right color, stands out in a crowd. The interior, especially when it’s covered in Saddle Tan leather, looks and feels ultra-premium. The switchgear, materials, and seats all feel much more premium than anything I recently sampled in the Toyota Camry.

The interior's look is a nice balance to the sporty exterior design. I would be curious about a different style with a slightly smaller wheel design. I believe it would help ease some of the stiffness, but it might be a detriment to the design, and we can’t have that.

Final thoughts

I know I’ve been a bit harsh on the Crown Signia, but I’ve been fair. You see, I’m delighted by its design, externally and internally. Fuel consumption and its range over 550 miles are both impressive, and it can even tow up to 2,700 lbs. Still, it’s no SUV, nor much of a crossover. It’s an all-wheel drive (AWD) wagon with a mix of new, and not-so-new tech.

It looks so sleek and modern, I guess I was expecting a more connected, luxurious, and dynamic ride. Still, Toyota does build a turbocharged powertrain with an automatic transmission that the sedan version of the Crown uses. I think that a drivetrain like that would totally change the character of the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia and make it perform as well as it looks.

Are you listening Toyota?

