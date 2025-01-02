2025 Toyota RAV4: 7 reasons to love it, 4 reasons to think twice

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 may mark the last of its generation and, if rumors are to be believed, the last gas-only RAV4. With Toyota going all in on a hybrid Camry, it’s possible the next-generation Toyota RAV4 could head in the same direction. Those are just rumors for now, and the 2025 RAV4 still holds its place as a top pick for families, but there are a few drawbacks to consider.

2025 Toyota RAV4Toyota

There’s not much in the way of changes between the 2024 and 2025 Toyota RAV4. Model features carryover as the RAV4 prepares to enter its sixth generation within the next year or two. The only real significant change is that the Adventure and TRD Off-Road models are no longer available. In terms of the design, the RAV4 hasn't seen much change since the 2022 model year.

2025 Toyota RAV4Toyota

Reason to love it #1: Budget-friendly base model

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 competes in a crowded segment where value is key. The Japanese automaker has done well in that respect, with a budget-friendly LE base model that starts at $28,850 MSRP. Of course, that price doesn’t include any other charges and fees.

2022 Toyota RAV4

There’s nothing particularly special about the base RAV4 LE, but it's entirely practical. It offers seating for up to five passengers and will get you and your family where you need to go without breaking the bank. If you can spare another $4,400, I’d personally go with the XLE Premium trim, which starts at $33,250 MSRP and includes some convenient features for families, like a power liftgate and dual-zone automatic climate control, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: 2025 Chevrolet Traverse adds High Country trim, drops base LS

Reason to love it #2: Safety comes standard

Toyota made safety the standard in every vehicle a while back, and the RAV4 comes loaded with safety tech. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 comes standard and includes six active safety systems, such as Automatic High Beams, Lane Tracing Assist, and a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection.

2022 Toyota RAV4

Reason to love it #3: Spacious interior

The EPA classifies the Toyota RAV4 as a small SUV, but it offers a pretty spacious interior. The 105.9-inch wheelbase allows the RAV4 to offer up to 69.8 cu ft. of cargo space with the rear seats folded down. With the rear seats upright, cargo space sits at a respectable 37.6 cu ft.

Story continues

In terms of passenger space, the RAV4’s second row is comfortable for most adults, with 37.8 and 39.5 inches of legroom and headroom respectively. The front seats are a tad more spacious in legroom, measuring 41 inches, but offer a touch less headroom, coming in at 37.7 inches.

2025 Toyota RAV4Toyota

Reason to love it #4: Plenty of connectivity options

Budget-friendly SUVs don’t typically come loaded with many connectivity options, but the RAV4 does fairly well in this arena. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility comes standard, as does the Toyota Audio Multimedia system.

If you’re an audiophile, there’s also an 11-speaker JBL premium audio system available at extra cost. With a subscription, you can also add a Wi-Fi hotspot to the RAV4.

2022 Toyota RAV4

Related: BMW M8 Coupe production ends soon

Reason to love it #5: Standard 200-horsepower engine

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 comes powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. That combination delivers 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The Toyota RAV4 is also capable of towing up to 1,500 lbs. Not too shabby!

2022 Toyota RAV4

Reason to love it #6: Built on TNGA

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform. That platform gives the RAV4 a wide stance that results in more responsive handling while maintaining a smooth ride. Not only that, but the multi-link rear suspension enhances handling via the body’s natural rigidity.

2025 Toyota RAV4 Toyota

Related: 2025 GMC Terrain sees a $1,300 price hike thanks to a costlier base trim

Reason to love it #7: Decent fuel economy

When it comes to fuel economy, the 2025 Toyota RAV4 performs decently enough. When equipped with front-wheel drive, the RAV4 earns up to 27 mpg city and 35 mpg highway. That narrowly beats the Honda CR-V when equipped with front-wheel drive.

When the Toyota RAV4 is equipped with all-wheel drive, it earns up to 27 mpg city and 34 mpg highway. That’s not bad by any means, and it puts the RAV4 comfortably ahead of the all-wheel drive Mazda CX-50, which earns 25 mpg city and 31 mpg highway.

2022 Toyota RAV4

Reason to think twice #1: No off-road variants

The Adventure and TRD Off-Road trim levels are gone for the 2025 model year, which means the RAV4 loses some of its versatility and capability. Larger wheels, unique exterior accents, and taller roof rails are just a few features no longer available on the remaining RAV4 models.

2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road

With the loss of the Adventure and TRD Off-Road models, the RAV4 loses the capability to disconnect the rear axle and torque vectoring in the AWD system. As a result, it loses some capability off-road. The RAV4’s maximum towing capacity also drops from 3,500 lbs. to 1,500-lbs.

That puts the RAV4 at a disadvantage to some competitors. The Mazda CX-50 is just one of a handful of competing crossovers that can tow up to 3,500 lbs. when properly equipped.

Reason to think twice #2: It's no hybrid

The gas-powered Toyota RAV4 might deliver more than 200 horsepower, but its performance lags behind its hybrid siblings. Starting at $31,900 MSRP, the 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors that generate 216 horsepower. All-wheel drive comes standard. Altogether, the RAV4 Hybrid earns up to 41 mpg city and 38 mpg highway.

2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridToyota

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 PHEV, formerly RAV4 Prime, is the most powerful model to wear the RAV4 moniker. It comes with standard all-wheel drive and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors and a CVT. That combination generates 302 horsepower and runs the 0-60-mph race in just 5.5 seconds.

2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in HybridToyota

Even with all that power, the RAV4 PHEV earns up to 40 mpg city and 36 mpg highway, and is capable of traveling up to 42 miles on electricity alone. That kind of power will cost you though, with the RAV4 PHEV starting at $43,865 MSRP.

Related: Check out these bizarre creations built by Nissan design students

Reason to think twice #3: Only one pure gas engine option

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 arrives with a 203-horsepower engine, and while that’s decent enough performance, it’s also the only engine option. Some competitors offer multiple engine options capable of higher performance numbers. The Mazda CX-50, for example, boasts both turbo and non-turbo four-cylinder engine options.

2022 Toyota RAV4

Reason to think twice #4: All-wheel drive will cost you extra

All-wheel drive has quickly become the standard among crossovers, but it’ll cost you extra on the 2025 Toyota RAV4. Likely in an effort to keep the RAV4 a budget-friendly model, Toyota charges an additional $1,400 to switch out front-wheel drive for all-wheel drive. When equipped with all-wheel drive, the base Toyota RAV4 LE starts at $30,250 MSRP.

2025 Toyota RAV4Toyota

There’s no doubt the 2025 Toyota RAV4 is a budget-friendly family vehicle, but it’s up against steep competition. The Mazda CX-50 and Honda CR-V are two alternatives worth considering. Give the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid a test drive too. It comes with standard all-wheel drive, earns better fuel economy, and starts at $31,900 MSRP.

Related: Honda CEO struggles to justify a merger with Nissan