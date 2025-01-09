4 Best Places To Look for Used Cars in 2025

EHStock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shopping for a used car? Auto expert Chris Pyle from JustAnswer breaks down the pros and cons of every option to help you make a smart choice (and potentially save you money).

Here are four top places to consider if you’re looking for a used car in 2025.

Dealership Trade-Ins

According to Pyle, dealership trade-ins offer solid peace of mind.

“These cars have been thoroughly checked over well and had concerns addressed,” he pointed out. The bonus? Pyle said, “Many come with an aftermarket extended warranty.”

The downside? You’ll pay extra for that security.

Used Car Lots

While these lots offer plenty of options, Pyle noted they require more caution.

“Most of these cars come from auctions. They have no major issues right now and have not been checked over greatly before placing them for sale,” he explained.

However, he gave CarMax a special mention: “CarMax does check over their cars pretty well before putting them on the lot, and many come with a CarMax warranty.”

Private Party Sales

Want the best deal? Pyle suggested checking Marketplace or local ads, but warned it’s “normally the cheapest route but also the biggest chance.”

His advice?

“Do your research on the value of the car, see if you can get some maintenance history through the owner and CarFax,” he said. “Also, thoroughly check it over using a checklist and many test drives.”

eBay: Proceed with Caution

Pyle wasn’t enthusiastic about online car shopping.

“I am not a fan of this since you cannot view or drive the car in person unless you travel there and you have shipping [and] transportation fees,” the expert warned.

Pro tip: While dealers might charge more, remember they’re covering thorough inspections and potential warranties. As Pyle noted, you’re paying for that extra security and peace of mind.

