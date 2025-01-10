4 Cars Under $35K That Will Last Longer Than a Decade

©Toyota

Most people buying a car are looking for a nice vehicle at a great price that will last a long time. The trouble is figuring out how long the vehicle will actually last, and whether it’s worth buying.

Consider These: 7 SUVs To Avoid Buying in 2025

Read Next: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2025

Here are the vehicles under $35,000 that will last more than a decade.

What Makes Cars Last More Than a Decade?

To find out more about what would extend the life of a vehicle, GOBankingRates interviewed Lauren Fix, a nationally recognized automotive expert and founder of the Car Coach Reports. Fix explained that one of the key factors that contribute to a car’s longevity is regular maintenance. Ensuring time for scheduled oil changes, tire rotations and brake inspections can help prevent breakdowns and prolong the vehicle’s operational lifespan. Neglecting to follow these practices can lead to significant wear and tear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fix confirmed that driving habits can significantly impact longevity. She explained that through aggressive driving, such as rapid acceleration and hard braking, drivers can strain the vehicle’s components, resulting in premature failure. The best course of action for drivers is to practice smooth driving, which can enhance both performance and durability.

According to Fix, environmental factors, such as climate and road conditions, contribute further to reduced longevity. “Vehicles exposed to harsh weather or poor road infrastructure may experience quicker deterioration,” she said. “Understanding these diverse elements is key to optimizing the lifespan of any vehicle.”

That said, these are the cars that Fix mentioned would meet the price window of $35,000 or less and can go the distance.

I’m a Mechanic: 2 Reasons New Car Prices Will Crash in 2025

Honda CR-V

2024 starting price: $30,850

Limited warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Powertrain warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles

Complimentary scheduled maintenance: 2 years or 24,000 miles

Average maintenance costs (first 5 years): $4,712

Estimated repairs (first 5 years): $796

Story continues

According to an iSeeCars analysis, the CR-V has an average lifespan of 14.7 years. However, one Honda owner on Reddit stated they’d had a 2005 CR-V — a car over 19 years old — with 262 thousand miles and zero issues.

Honda Civic

2024 starting price: $25,045

Limited warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Powertrain warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles

Complimentary scheduled maintenance: 2 years or 24,000 miles

Average maintenance costs (first 5 years): $3,255

Estimated repairs (first 5 years): $671

iSeeCars’ analysis determined the average longevity for the Civic at 13.9 years. A mechanic on Reddit confirmed one of their customers owned a 1995 Civic with 400,000-plus miles, and the original motor and transmission.

Toyota RAV4

2024 starting price: $30,070

Limited warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Powertrain warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles

Complimentary scheduled maintenance: 2 years or 25,000 miles

Average maintenance costs (first 5 years): $4,911

Estimated repairs (first 5 years): $671

iSeeCars determined the RAV4 has an average lifespan of 14.6 years. A Reddit reviewer offered the fact that their father owns a 2008 3.51 RAV4 with 310,000 miles, and the original transmission and engine.

Toyota Prius

2024 starting price: $29,085

Limited warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Powertrain warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles

Hybrid components covered: 10 years or 150,000 miles

Complimentary scheduled maintenance: 2 years or 25,000 miles

Average maintenance costs (first 5 years): $4,782

Estimated repairs (first 5 years): $671

Motor and Wheels determined the average life of the Toyota Prius to be anywhere from 12 to 16 years. A Prius owner on Reddit stated they had a 2008 model with almost 306,000 miles on it, and the original battery. Another 2005 Prius owner said their car had 371,755 thousand miles, but he had changed his battery only twice.

Methodology: Unless otherwise noted, Car and Driver data was used to determine 2024 starting price, limited warranty, powertrain warranty and complimentary scheduled maintenance. Edmunds data was used for average maintenance costs and estimated repairs (first five years).

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Cars Under $35K That Will Last Longer Than a Decade