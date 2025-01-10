4 Electric and Hybrid Cars That Could See the Biggest Price Drops in 2025

©Chevrolet.com

You may be in for a sweet surprise if you’re in the market for a new car in the new year. While prices are still high, they’re likely to start falling as carmakers work harder to get you to spend your money with them.

Be Aware: 10 New Cars To Avoid Buying in 2025

Learn More: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2025

“Following a year of stagnant sales, automakers will have to work harder for each sale in 2025,” CarEdge wrote. “New car incentives are already on the rise, a trend that will continue in the new year.”

Here’s a look at some specific vehicles that may see the biggest drops in the new year. Part of the reason is changes to the electric vehicle and hybrid markets. New models coming out, along with a surge in EVs and an increase in inventory, could lead to some big price drops for some popular models.

Toyota Camry

This reliable car may have some price breaks in 2025 as Toyota leans more heavily into the EV market. Some 2025 models of the Camry are already close to $500 cheaper than the 2024 versions, according to Edmunds.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

You can thank the changing EV market for likely price drops for the Mustang Mach-E. It was a hit at its debut, and now the Mustang Mach-E may be in for more price drops to compete with new, cheaper EVs from Ford and its competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Car and Driver placed the 2025 model at $3,500 less expensive than its 2024 version.

Consider This: 5 Used Cars With the Best Gas Mileage To Buy in 2025

Chevrolet Bolt

This is another reliable car that may see big price drops in 2025. The Bolt was already among the first affordable EVs to hit the market, and more reductions in price may be ahead to compete with other automakers and their budget-friendly electric vehicles.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

You might want to keep an eye on the prices for this plug-in if you’ve been considering a Jeep. This Cherokee has seen a lack of sales, and while the 4xe hasn’t seen a price drop yet, Car and Driver placed the Grand Cherokee 2025 model at $1,000 cheaper than the 2024 version.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Electric and Hybrid Cars That Could See the Biggest Price Drops in 2025