4 Electric Vehicles That Last Longer Than You Think and Are Worth the Money

Since EVs still have a higher upfront cost than traditional gas vehicles, the longer you have to recoup those costs, the more value you’ll get out of going electric. The good news is that many EVs serve their drivers for more years and more miles than their gas-fueled counterparts — so you could end up saving money in the long run.

Kelley Blue Book (KBB) wrote, “An electric car will last as long as a car with an internal combustion engine (ICE), if not longer, because electric vehicles (EVs) don’t have all the mechanical components of an ICE vehicle. In other words, there are more things that can wear out or go wrong in an ICE car than in an EV.”

With that in mind, some electric cars are known for longevity that’s impressive even by EV standards. Consider these high-value models if you’re thinking of leaving gas behind.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Starting MSRP: $32,875

The Kona Electric is a small SUV with big power and a long range — up to 201 horsepower and 261 miles on a full charge. It isn’t eligible for the federal EV tax credit, but Hyundai is currently offering the same amount — up to $7,500 — in cash savings, which knocks its starting price down to the mid-$20,000s with the market’s most affordable EVs.

Not only does it get excellent reviews from the likes of Car and Driver, Motor Trend and Edmunds, but it’s built to last.

St. Charles Hyundai said the automaker’s 10-year, 100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty — two years more than the standard eight — “covers most of the vital engine components.”

However, most owners can expect to double that or more. With proper maintenance, the typical Kona will last between 200,000 and 250,000 miles, or 13 to 17 years for the average driver covering around 15,000 miles annually.

Tesla Model S

Starting MSRP: $74,990

The Tesla Model 3 starts in the low $40,000s, but if you have the means to upgrade, you’ll get more miles and a longer life from the Model S. Tesla covers its basic rear-wheel drive Model 3 and Model Y trims with the industry-standard eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty. For higher-end packages, the covered lifespan jumps to 120,000 miles.

But those who upgrade to the Model S, Model X or Cybertruck are covered for up to 150,000 miles with a guaranteed minimum of 70% battery retention over the life of the warranty. The Model X is more expensive, and the Cybertruck is a highly specialized vehicle that’s been plagued with recalls and reliability issues since its rollout. That makes the Model S the logical choice in that price range for most, especially since it’s eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Like Hyundai’s 10-year guarantee, Tesla’s 150,000-mile warranty earned a place on CarEdge’s “Best Electric Vehicle Battery Warranties in 2024” list.

Kia EV6

Starting MSRP: $42,600

A sleek and powerful four-door, the Kia EV6 can generate up to 576 horsepower, depending on the trim, and take you 310 miles on a full charge. According to Pride Kia of Lynn, the all-electric EV6 crossover is not eligible for a federal tax credit if you purchase or finance one, but you’ll get the full $7,500 if you choose to lease.

The EV6 has wowed the critics, who rave about its performance, handling, style, tech and fast-charging capacity — it can jump from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. Car and Driver gives it 9.5 out of 10. It earned a perfect five stars from Car magazine.

Another benefit is its longevity. According to CoPilot, “The standard mileage for the Kia EV6 is 300,000-500,000 miles. Thus, we’d say high mileage for the Kia EV6 is anywhere around 300,000 miles.”

Ford F-150 Lightning

Starting MSRP: $62,995

For nearly half a century, America’s best-selling car has been a truck — and it was the vaunted Ford F-150 that ushered in the era of electric pickups.

Publications like Car and Driver give the Ford F-150 Lightning a near-perfect rating, both as a job-site workhorse and a comfortable commuter vehicle, citing its power, versatility and close familiarity to its legendary gas-powered counterpart.

Its warranty covers the standard eight years or 100,000 miles, but many F-150 Lightnings will double that service life or better when well maintained.

CoPilot wrote, “Since the typical mileage for the machine is close to 300,000 miles, we’d place high mileage for the Ford F-150 Lightning around 250,000 miles.”

