4 SUVs With the Highest Repair Costs

Car maintenance and repairs can add up to a significant portion of the overall cost of owning a vehicle. If you’re in the market for a new (or used) SUV, how much the vehicle costs over its lifetime is one of the most important factors to consider while car shopping.

According to Consumer Reports, you should budget around $900 per year on average for routine maintenance and unexpected repairs, but this can vary by make, model, age of the vehicle and driving habits.

If you want to save money, here are four SUVs with the highest repair costs to avoid buying.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Although the Jeep Grand Cherokee didn’t make the top of CarEdge’s list of Most Expensive Cars to Maintain, it’s still the priciest SUV.

According to CarEdge, the Grand Cherokee will cost around $10,872 for maintenance and repairs during its first 10 years of service. This is more than the industry average for SUV models by $2,622. There’s also a 31.13% chance that the vehicle will require a major repair during that time — 7.66% worse than similar vehicles.

Jeep Wrangler

Repairs and maintenance for the Jeep Wrangle cost slightly less than the Grand Cherokee — about $$10,662 on average, according to CarEdge. “It’s an American favorite, but if you buy one and want to keep it for a while, you should work on a savings fund for repairs,” Melanie Musson, an auto industry expert with CarInsurance.org, wrote in an email.

“Water pumps will cost around $700 to replace. If you get an oil leak, the repair could cost as much as $1,000, depending on where the problem is,” Musson explained. “Leaks are a common problem, though.”

Ford Escape

The Ford Escape is prone to engine problems, which isn’t a cheap fix. Repairs and maintenance over the first 10 years of service can add up to $9,100 on average, CarEdge reported.

“When an engine is bad, you can expect that it’s going to cost a lot to repair. An average repair could be $3,000, but it could be even more expensive,” Musson explained. “The infotainment system is another common problem area, and issues could cost between $300 and $1,000 to repair.”

Ford Bronco Sport

“The Bronco has the potential to be a great vehicle, but it has a lot of issues that need to be worked out,” according to Musson. “The suspension system is prone to failure and will cost about $3,000 to fix. The infotainment system could have glitches and these problems could cost around $500 to repair.”

Over the first five years of service, Edmunds estimates it could cost between $3,800 and $4,000 to maintain.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 SUVs With the Highest Repair Costs