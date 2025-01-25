5 Affordable Car Brands With the Most Advanced Safety Features in 2025

©Subaru

When it comes to shopping for a new car, you’ll probably be weighing two factors in equal measure: how safe is the vehicle and how money much will it cost?

If you are looking to shop for a new car with the most advanced safety features, you probably are willing to spend a little bit more than you would on an older model or a used vehicle. The good news is that for 2025, there are plenty of car makers out there who are offering drivers great deals with the latest advancements in protection.

Here are a few affordable car brands with the most advanced safety features.

Toyota

“Toyota has been a global leader in sales, tech, quality and inventory for quite some time now,” said Ralph Robert, auto blogger for Way.com. “In 2023, Toyota sold more than 8.57 million cars globally to become the top seller in the automobile industry. This is a record they have maintained since 2019 and it’s possible because of how affordable and safe their cars are.”

In 2025, Robert pointed out most of Toyota’s vehicles come with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 as standard. Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) offers a wide range of advanced driver assistance systems and active safety technologies.

“On top of that, Toyota cars are affordable,” Robert added. “The 2025 lineup of Toyota cars range between $22,000 to $62,425. The 2025 Toyota Corolla, which is the entry-level car in the current lineup, has a starting MSRP of $22,325 and comes with TSS 3.0.”

Honda

A leader in the industry, Honda is known for making automotives that give drivers reassurance on the road and in their wallets.

“Honda makes a wide range of vehicles, from compact to full-size SUVs. Most of their vehicles are equipped with Honda Sensing standard,” explained Melanie Musson, auto industry expert with CarInsurance.org.

“Honda Sensing includes features that assist drivers in avoiding accidents,” Musson added. “For example, it has a Collision Mitigation Braking System that automatically applies the brakes when the sensors determine a crash is imminent.”

Musson pointed out how the Honda Sensing also includes safety features that alert the driver to cars or objects in the blind spot and a camera to detect cross traffic when in a parking lot.

“Most Honda vehicles have a five-star rating and are Top Safety Picks by NHTSA,” Musson explained. “They’re priced competitively and they retain their value, so they’re a good buy for someone on a budget but looking for a safe vehicle.”

Hyundai

The South Korean car maker has been making significant inroads in terms of sales, inventory and safety in the world of cars for the last few years now, according to Robert.

“Yes, we are talking about Hyundai, which has been on a roll with new cars that have plenty of interesting features,” Robert said. “What has helped Hyundai become a frontrunner in the world of cars today is the emphasis they place on safety and durability. The previous generation of Hyundai cars was not popular for these features.”

Robert explained that Hyundais “have also been traditionally on the cheaper side with the MSRP of 2025 cars coming in between $22,000 and $66,000.”

Subaru

Subaru is a popular car brand among families and parents. That’s because, according to Musson, the automaker designs its vehicles to protect occupants.

“All manufacturers prioritize occupant safety, but Subaru vehicles consistently perform as the safest vehicles in crash tests,” Musson said. “They design their vehicles with a ring-shaped reinforcement frame that maintains a cage around the driver and passengers even in serious collisions.

“Standard all-wheel drive helps drivers maintain control in adverse conditions, so they’re not as prone to being involved in accidents,” Musson added. “Subarus are reliable and long-lasting, helping make their competitive price an even better deal in the long run.”

Nissan

In Robert’s professional opinion, Nissan is probably the best answer for cars that are safe and affordable.

“However, this has not always been the case, with Nissan and its sister brand, Datsun, coming under fire for the build quality of some of its newer cars. However, recently, their cars have drastically improved and offer better refinement than they did a few years back. Just like its American competitor, Chevrolet, Nissan offers all-around protection with its safety bundle — Nissan Safety Shield 360,” Robert explained.

“Interestingly, two of their entry-level cars, the Nissan Versa — which starts at an MSRP of $17,190 — and the Nissan Sentra — which starts at $21,590 — both get the Safety Shield 360. These are two of the most affordable cars in the 2025 Nissan lineup and a testament to the emphasis on safety,” Robert added.

