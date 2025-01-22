5 Best Pickup Trucks for Retirees on a Budget

©Hyundai

A recent Insurify study outlined how modern vehicular preferences vary across generations. While young adults in Gen Z prefer affordable and feature-rich smaller cars, baby boomers in or near retirement — and the Gen Xers right behind them — are all about pickup trucks.

Older drivers prefer the Ford F-Series above all else, but also show an affinity for the Chevy Silverado. However, those are big, expensive, full-size trucks that cost a lot to buy and own, and are difficult to maneuver and manage.

The following is a list of small and midsize alternatives that are capable, versatile and powerful, but with more realistic MSRPs, better fuel economy and lower long-term ownership costs.

For retirees on a budget, each can provide the sweet spot between the F-Series beasts they desire and the realities of what their nest eggs can deliver.

All have starting MSRPs under $35,000, with two starting in the $20,000s. The cheapest of the bunch has a sub-$24,000 MSRP, making it one of the most affordable new vehicles on the market. Those looking for a gently used off-lease model from 2022 can save even more without sacrificing much in terms of wear and quality.

2025 Ford Maverick

Starting MSRP: $23,920

KBB fair market value for a 2022 model: $19,995

Small yet punchy and powerful, the Ford Maverick is a slimmed-down alternative to the beloved F-150 that delivers 1,500 pounds of payload capacity in a much more manageable package. The highly customizable compact pickup is available as a fuel-efficient hybrid, and packed with driver safety features that retirees need in addition to all the tech and cabin comfort they want.

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Starting MSRP: $28,650

KBB fair market value for a 2022 model: $20,450

For retirees who want to make an impression, the Hyundai Santa Cruz looks like a sleek and modern SUV from the front — until you catch a glimpse of the pick-up bed in the back. Billed as a “sport adventure vehicle,” nothing on the road looks — or functions — quite like it. It has the features you’d expect from a truck, including tie-down points and integrated storage, with the quiet and comfortable ride of an SUV.

2025 Toyota Tacoma

Starting MSRP: $31,590

KBB fair market value for a 2022 model: $22,999

For retirees who don’t absolutely need the power of a full-size pickup, a midsize truck will check most boxes and keep them on budget — and the Toyota Tacoma is one of the most affordable and functional of the bunch. With up to 326 horses and 465 pound-feet of torque, it’s plenty capable. Most will choose an eight-speed automatic, but traditionalists have the option of a six-speed manual transmission, too.

2025 Chevrolet Colorado

Starting MSRP: $31,900

KBB fair market value for a 2022 model: $22,046

Another standout in the midsize segment is the Chevy Colorado, which delivers best-in-class ground clearance and tailgate functionality. For retirees who demand power and performance, the Colorado can tow up to 7,700 pounds and is built for off-road adventures.

2025 Ford Ranger

Starting MSRP: $32,980

KBB fair market value for a 2022 model: $24,130

The Ford Ranger is the most expensive option on the list, but this midsize pickup still starts at under $33,000. It gives F-Series aficionados the nameplate they love with most of the features and functionality they crave. The Ranger seats five and nearly matches the Chevy Colorado with up to 7,500 pounds of towing capacity.

